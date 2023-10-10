Manchester United should be looking to sell one recent Old Trafford hero, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Who could leave Man Utd?

The Red Devils brought in eight new players over the summer and moved on six in permanent transfers. Man Utd sold Dean Henderson, Anthony Elanga, Fred, Matej Kovar, Alex Telles and Zidane Iqbal, bringing in just under £50m from those sales.

Another player who was heavily linked with an exit in the summer was midfielder Scott McTominay. The Scot was wanted by West Ham in recent months and even had a £30m offer for his services rejected, ending up remaining at Old Trafford past the deadline. Game time has been heard to come by for the midfielder since, however, he made himself a hero at Old Trafford by scoring twice late on to seal a dramatic 2-1 win over Brentford on Saturday.

However, in a Man Utd exit update shared on Sunday by GiveMeSport, reporter Jones feels that the club need to move on the likes of McTominay, alongside Donny Van de Beek and Jadon Sancho.

“Donny Van de Beek, Scott McTominay and Jadon Sancho, I would be making it a priority to get them out of the football club at this stage, I just don't see what they're offering as squad players anymore. You could argue perhaps McTominay could come in there but even from McTominay’s point of view, I'm not sure what his personal motivation is at the moment, because he doesn't seem like he's going to have an opportunity long term to even stay in the team.

“And Erik ten Hag needs to have players on board now that actually feel part of this project. It's been a terrible start to the season, and that can't roll on into the new year. So, there are some big decisions to be made, and obviously they've struggled to actually find these players new clubs, certainly at the valuations that they have the players held out.”

Man Utd’s biggest earners…

The Red Devils appear to be in a slump both on and off the pitch despite a summer spending spree which saw the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana and Mason Mount all make big-money moves to Old Trafford. The club have a number of big earners on the books, with Sancho among them despite being left out of Ten Hag’s squad in recent months.

Player Weekly salary Casemiro £350,000 Raphael Varane £340,000 Marcus Rashford £300,000 Anthony Martial £250,000 Mason Mount £250,000 Jadon Sancho £250,000 Bruno Fernandes £240,000

Therefore, moving on the likes of Sancho and others could be a priority for United in the next 12 months, however, if McTominay can build on his weekend heroics, he could look to stake a claim to remain at the club despite Jones’ recent exit claim.