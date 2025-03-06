INEOS sent scouts to watch a Europa League tie on Thursday, as Manchester United eye a 19-year-old defender who struggled and was substituted at half time.

Man Utd plan attacking transformation in summer transfer window

There are a number of positions that the Red Devils need to strengthen this summer, but none more important than the forward line, as the lack of goals has become a real issue in the last two seasons.

Andriy Lunin
Related
Man Utd now ready to offer £33m to sign Real Madrid player; he wants out

Rasmus Hojlund continues to lead the line for United, but the Denmark international has struggled all season to find his scoring touch, as the games without a goal continue to stretch. Therefore, it is no surprise to see the Premier League side looking to sign a new striker, and according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Man United have expressed an interest in signing Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

With a release clause worth £66 million and competition from the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool, United may need to sell a few players before this deal can happen or focus on alternative targets.