INEOS sent scouts to watch a Europa League tie on Thursday, as Manchester United eye a 19-year-old defender who struggled and was substituted at half time.

Man Utd plan attacking transformation in summer transfer window

There are a number of positions that the Red Devils need to strengthen this summer, but none more important than the forward line, as the lack of goals has become a real issue in the last two seasons.

Rasmus Hojlund continues to lead the line for United, but the Denmark international has struggled all season to find his scoring touch, as the games without a goal continue to stretch. Therefore, it is no surprise to see the Premier League side looking to sign a new striker, and according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Man United have expressed an interest in signing Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

With a release clause worth £66 million and competition from the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool, United may need to sell a few players before this deal can happen or focus on alternative targets.