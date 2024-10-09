Manchester United are one of a number of teams keeping a close eye on a rising talent in Germany, according to a recent report. The Red Devils were very busy during the summer, as they added five players to their squad, but since the transfer window closed they have been linked with more arrivals for 2025.

Man Utd transfer news

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Old Trafford at this moment in time, as pressure continues to grow on manager Erik ten Hag - it is still unclear if the Dutchman will be in charge of the club for the game against Brentford after the international break.

However, that isn’t stopping the transfer rumours from circling, despite the fact that the January transfer window is still a few months away. United brought in Manuel Ugarte during the summer as a replacement for Casemiro, but the Red Devils are now being linked with another new arrival to do just that again. Indeed, United are said to be interested in signing midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid.

The French international is apparently “on the list” of many Premier League clubs, with United one side interested in signing him. As well as looking to strengthen their midfield once again, the Red Devils also have their eye on Sam Tickle of Wigan Athletic. The goalkeeper is said to have been watched by United, as he continues to impress in England’s third division. The 22-year-old is seen as someone who can provide cover and competition for Andre Onana.

Man Utd scouts watch possible Antony replacement

According to Sudwest, relayed by Hard Tackle, Manchester United are keeping an eye on winger Jamie Leweling of Stuttgart. The 23-year-old winger may not be a household name yet, but has been impressive in the early part of this season and has interest from other clubs as well as United.

Four of United’s five summer signings were under the age of 24, and this is something INEOS wants to continue doing in their transfer policy. Leweling has started all six of Stuttgart’s Bundesliga games this season, during which he has scored one goal and recorded one assist. The winger has also started both Champions League games, as he grabbed an assist in the 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid. His form for his club has now earned him a call-up to the German national team for their upcoming games against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Netherlands.

Jamie Leweling's Stuttgart stats Apps 48 Goals 5 Assists 9

This report states that United had scouts present during Stuttgart’s recent game against Borussia Dortmund, which they won 5-1. Leweling, who is on a weekly wage of 19,615 euros, which is roughly £16,431, didn’t score in the game against Dortmund, but his performance impressed United scouts.

The Red Devils already have some options in the wide areas, but Antony has struggled ever since joining the club, while Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo are yet to hit consistent form despite their raw talents.