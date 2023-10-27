Manchester United are thought to be interested in signing a new defender who recently impressed against a side that included Casemiro.

Man Utd transfer news – defender

The Red Devils have had their injury problems at the back already this season, with Erik ten Hag without the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw for large parts of the current campaign. A new centre-back was brought in over the summer in free agent Jonny Evans, with money spent bolstering alternative positions in big transfer moves for Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund.

Man United centre-backs Lisandro Martnez Raphael Varane Harry Maguire Victor Lindelof Jonny Evans

However, it looks as if a new marquee defender is top of Man Utd’s transfer wishlist, with the likes of Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio and Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo two centre-backs to be linked with a move to Old Trafford. More recently, Real Sociedad’s Robin Le Normand has also been rumoured as a possible Red Devils target after scouts were left impressed, and it appears as if another name is of interest to club officials.

Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke provided a transfer update in the last 48 hours, claiming that a number of teams, including Man Utd, are keen on signing Club America defender Sebastian Caceres, who impressed against Casemiro’s Brazil during the international break.

“Spurs are among the sides monitoring the progress of Club America defender Sebastian Caceres. The 24-year-old has impressed for Uruguay’s senior side under Marcelo Bielsa and dazzled as they beat Brazil 2-0 in World Cup qualifying last week (18 October). I’m told Newcastle, Man United, Fulham and West Ham are all also interested in the defender.”

Sebastian Caceres profiled

Caceres is an out-and-out centre-back who made the move to Mexico side Club America from Uruguayan side Liverpool Montevideo back in 2020. Valued at €3.5m, he is out of contract with is current employers at the end of 2024. (Sebastian Caceres profile – Transfermarkt)

During his time in Mexico, Caceres has made more than 100 appearances for Club America, contributing to five goals, and he has also represented his country on seven occasions. (Sebastian Caceres stats – Transfermarkt)

As mentioned, Caceres recently impressed for his country against Brazil, which saw Casemiro play 64 minutes of the World Cup qualifier. The centre-back ended with a match rating of 7.0/10 in the 2-0 win compared to Casemiro’s 6.4/10, as per FlashScore.

At 24 years of age, Caceres appears to be a player catching the eye of many clubs in England, and you’d like to think he could be available at a cut-price fee due to his market value and contract situation. Therefore, those at Old Trafford may see the player as a shrewd target to provide back up to the likes of Varane and Martinez, making this one to watch.