Manchester United are ready to go through with a double high-profile summer exit at the end of the season, according to a significant transfer update this week.

Man Utd incomings and outgoings

The Red Devils have been so poor this season, dropping well below the standards expected last summer, with pressure mounting on Erik ten Hag as manager. The Dutchman is battling to keep his job, but Sir Jim Ratcliffe appears to be eyeing potential replacements, with Thomas Tuchel emerging as a recent option. He is viewed as their very own version of Jurgen Klopp at Old Trafford, kick-starting a fresh new era in the same way their rivals did nearly a decade ago.

New signings also continued to be linked with moves to United this summer, with Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong seen as a replacement for Casemiro, who could well depart. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace and England centre-back Marc Guehi is considered a key replacement for Raphael Varane, with the Frenchman another big-name veteran who is expected to move on to pastures new.

Another player whose name has been thrown into the mix is Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, having enjoyed a better season this time around in Turin, following an underwhelming spell on loan at Leeds United in 2022/23.

United could also decide to move on various players alongside Casemiro and Varane, with too many individuals failing to enhance their reputations after so many bad days throughout the campaign. Now, a big update has now emerged regarding two such individuals.

Man Utd set to sell high-profile duo

According to a new update from The Independent, Manchester United are happy to sell Jason Sancho and Mason Greenwood in the summer window. The report states that the Red Devils are eyeing a "clearout to raise funds for summer signings" and are "open to offers" for various players, including those two in particular.

It makes complete sense to sell both Sancho and Greenwood this summer, with the pair ultimately not having futures at Old Trafford for very different reasons, while the report insists the opposite is the case with Marcus Rashford, who will not be sold barring a monumental offer despite his own bad form.

It just hasn't happened for £300,000-a-week Sancho since he made the big-money move to United back in 2021, having scored just 12 goals in 82 appearances for the club, as well as only registering six assists. As long as Ten Hag is there, the Englishman will be unwanted, having been shipped back out on loan to Borussia Dortmund, although the situation could potentially change if the manager is relieved of his duties in the summer.

As for £75,000-a-week Greenwood, his much-publicised off-field issues mean that a return to Old Trafford in the coming months would be risky PR for the Red Devils, at a time when Ratcliffe needs to improve the general image of the club. The young attacker's quality is undeniable, but that shouldn't take precedence over the behaviour of players, so it may be time to cash in.

United should be able to generate big money for Sancho and Greenwood, and those funds must be used wisely, ahead of what is such an important summer window in the club's recent history, with huge improvements made.