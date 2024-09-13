Manchester United sent officials to watch a potential future transfer target during this international break, according to a new report.

This break has allowed Erik ten Hag and his backroom team to focus on what needs to improve as the Premier League returns this weekend, but it has also allowed them to scout potential transfer targets.

Man United transfer news

The transfer window has only been shut for a couple of weeks, and already United are being linked with several players they could move for in January or next summer.

The Red Devils are said to be “very interested” in signing Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon, as they potentially eye a replacement for Andre Onana. The goalkeeper is said to have impressed United with his performances for Bilbao and Spain, and they are now ready to pay a “considerable sum” to sign the Spaniard.

But as well as looking at Simon, Man United are also said to be admirers of AS Monaco defender Vanderson. The Brazilian is being looked at by Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and United, with the Blues leading the way as things stand.

The Ligue 1 side are looking for around €35-40 million, which is roughly £29-35 million, and for United, Vanderson may be seen as an upgrade on Diogo Dalot.

Man United send officials to watch £25m star

According to Croatian outlet Germanijak, relayed by Give Me Sport, Manchester United have Dinamo Zagreb attacking midfielder Martin Baturina “very high” on their wishlist. The report states that the Premier League side sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old during the international break, as Croatia played against Portugal and Poland, with Baturina playing 61 minutes against Portugal but unfortunately missing the Poland clash.

After watching him play for his country, United are now said to be following the player for Zagreb as they prepare to play Hajduk Split in a local derby. Baturina was close to leaving for Fiorentina during the summer, according to this report, but Dinamo decided not to sell him in the end, as he was happy to remain and play Champions League football.

Leeds United were reported to have agreed a £25 million fee with Zagreb to sign Baturina during the summer, but the midfielder refused to join the Championship club. Now, this report states that Zagreb are prepared to offer Baturina a new and improved contract in a bid to keep him at the club and make him one of their top earners. But they may face a battle on their hands as United hold an interest that is said to have been there “a long time”.

Martin Baturina's Dinamo Zagreb stats Apps 126 Goals 16 Assists 32

The 21-year-old joined Dinamo’s youth ranks in 2017, broke through into the first team in 2021, and has been a key player for the Croatian giants ever since. His performances in Croatia are now catching the eye, with Man United a significant step up to the interest of Leeds in the summer.