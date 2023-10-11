Manchester United are in the process of shopping around for new owners, and a fresh report has dropped an exciting claim regarding Sheikh Jassim's plans should he be handed the reins at Old Trafford.

Who is buying Man Utd?

Previously, Man United were put up for sale by the Glazers, who are believed to be looking for £6B in order to cut all ties, and the two leading contenders to have emerged as interested parties are Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Jassim, with both of them wanting different things.

Arriving to the Premier League, the former only wants to become a minority partner meaning that the current owners would still have control, whilst the latter is looking to complete a full takeover, but has so far only tabled a £5B offer, £1B short of the club’s valuation (The Sun - Man Utd takeover news).

Red Devils supporters have made their view extremely clear that they want new leaders in the hierarchy having gone as far as taking banners to games and holding protests outside stadiums throughout the previous couple of seasons, so they will be hoping that the Qatari billionaire puts the sufficient money on the table in order to seal the deal.

According to TalkSPORT, sharing a Man United takeover update, Jassim has highlighted David Beckham as a serious candidate to be presented with an ambassador's role should he beat Ratcliffe:

"David Beckham will be offered an ambassadorial post at Manchester United if they are taken over by Sheikh Jassim, talkSPORT understands. Beckham adopted a similar role during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"The ex-England captain is one of a number of United legends that Sheikh Jassim has earmarked for potential roles if his offer to buy the club is eventually accepted.

"Beckham was widely criticised for his role at the Qatar World Cup, but was again present in the country for the weekend's Formula 1 race."

During his 12 years at Man United, Beckham established himself as a club legend, so there’s no doubt that fans would happily welcome him back for an authoritative position with open arms, but it’s Jassim’s potential takeover that would have an even bigger positive effect.

So far this season, Erik ten Hag’s side have won just four and lost the same number of games from their opening eight top-flight fixtures, meaning that they find themselves tenth in the table, and some of the teams that they have suffered defeats to, especially the home loss to Crystal Palace just days after easing past them in the cup, are worrying.

Man United - Victories Man United - Losses Wolves (1-0) Tottenham Hotspur (2-0) Nottingham Forest (3-2) Arsenal (3-1) Burnley (1-0) Brighton and Hove Albion (3-1) Brentford (2-1) Crystal Palace (1-0)

Therefore, with the potential new owner's huge financial investment, the boss will likely have more freedom when it comes to securing his first choice targets in transfer windows instead of missing out and settling for late arrivals on loans or cut price deals.