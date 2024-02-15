Jim Ratcliffe's preparations for his first season in charge of the sporting operation at Manchester United are picking up pace. Ratcliffe has already landed Omar Berrada from local Premier League rivals Manchester City as his new CEO and, earlier this week, the league officially ratified his acquisition of 25% of the club from the Glazers.

Their next focus is finding a sporting director, and Newcastle's Dan Ashworth, formerly of Brighton, has emerged as the outstanding target. United are yet to approach the Magpies over the 52-year-old, but they're so confident of securing his services that they haven't even bothered sounding out alternative targets.

A large part of the confidence stems from Ashworth's desire to move to Old Trafford, and there's now been a significant update on that front as the Red Devils edge closer to making the appointment.

Ashworth tells Newcastle he's "going"

According to Football Insider, Ashworth has now "agreed terms" with Man Utd and made it clear to the Newcastle hierarchy that he intends to depart. "I'm going," he supposedly said following the approach from Old Trafford.

United must now find a way to prise him away from Eddie Howe's side, which may involve paying significant compensation. It's thought that Ashworth will have to undergo "an extensive period of gardening leave" before he can begin his new role.

United's new era may have to wait for now

That last point there is key, especially in the short-term. While Ratcliffe is actively assembling his new-look hierarchy, it may take a while before it comes together and the new machine can start functioning.

Berrada is serving six months of gardening leave and should be able to get started in July, but if Newcastle make similar demands around Ashworth, he may not be in place in Manchester until the 2024/25 season has already started. That means his first full transfer window, where all eyes will be upon him, may not come before next year.

Premier League points swings (after 24 matches) Rank Club 22/23 23/24 Swing 1 West Ham 20 36 +16 2 Liverpool 39 54 +15 3 Aston Villa 31 46 +15 4 Wolves 23 32 +9 5 Bournemouth 21 27 +6 6 Spurs 42 47 +5 7 Chelsea 31 34 +3 8 Man City 52 52 0 9 Crystal Palace 26 24 -2 10 Everton 21 19 -2 11 Nottingham Forest 25 21 -4 12 Arsenal 57 52 -5 13 Brighton 41 35 -6 14 Man Utd 49 41 -8 15 Newcastle 44 36 -8 16 Fulham 38 29 -9 17 Brentford 38 25 -13

With the future of manager Erik ten Hag uncertain after United saw one of the biggest regressions of any team across the first 24 matches of the season, there are still plenty of questions around the club, and the new era under Ratcliffe may just be on hold until the new men can start work and the fate of the incumbent figures is determined.