Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly given the thumbs-up to a mass Manchester United exodus, according to a new report.

Ratcliffe has been on course to win the race to invest in the Red Devils, however, there is yet to be an official announcement regarding a deal. Widespread reports have claimed that Ratcliffe, owner of INEOS, is set to take a 25% stake at Old Trafford alongside control of football operations.

It is believed that Ratcliffe is in final negotiations with those higher up at Man Utd, trying to get the necessary paperwork complete, which will then activate the approvals process. However, it might still be some time before a deal is formally signed sealed and delivered, possibly into the new year.

Despite this, it looks as if Ratcliffe is already looking at what he can change in Manchester, with his first move possibly bringing in Newcastle United’s director of football Dan Ashworth. The 52-year-old is now thought to be keen on a move to Old Trafford with behind-the-scenes talks already taking place, but even though there will be some arrivals, it looks as if there could be plenty of job losses.

“Huge” Man Utd exit news

According to Football Insider in the last 48 hours, Ratcliffe has given the green light to a mass Man Utd exodus. It is believed that Ratcliffe feels the club is overstaffed in several departments, and as a result, has given orders to cut around 100 jobs at United in a “huge” exodus.

United reportedly have over 1,100 employees in total, which has increased by 300 in 2023 alone. The Red Devils have more employees on the books than rivals Liverpool (around 900) and Man City (720), so it appears to be a sensible decision by Ratcliffe, although a ruthless one at the same time.

Ratcliffe may have more big decisions to make in 2024 regarding United’s footballing setup, including the position of manager Erik ten Hag. So far, it has been a season to forget for the Dutchman, with the club already crashing out of Europe, failing in their defence of the EFL Cup and sitting outside the top four in the Premier League.

Recent Man Utd results Date Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd December 17th Man Utd 0-1 Bayern Munich December 12th Man Utd 0-3 Bournemouth December 9th Man Utd 2-1 Chelsea December 6th Newcastle 1-0 Man Utd December 2nd

At this moment in time, Ten Hag will be the man who leads the Ratcliffe era, according to journalist Dean Jones, who also claimed that former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui and maybe Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi could be seen as potential replacements, should things take a turn for the worst.

There have also been rumours about Man Utd holding talks with former Chelsea manager Graham Potter in recent weeks, with Ratcliff thought to be an admirer, so if results don’t turn around over the coming months, Ten Hag may well end up joining the 100 job losses at Old Trafford in 2024.