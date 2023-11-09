Sir Jim Ratcliffe is eyeing up a "huge" change at Manchester United as he looks to seal deals that could benefit the Red Devils.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s plans at Man Utd

Ratcliffe appears to be closing in on a 25 per cent stake of the club worth more than £1.25bn and is seemingly putting plans in place ahead of what could be a phased takeover from the Glazers. The 71-year-old is looking to take immediate control of sporting decisions and has recently held extensive talks with Joel Glazer. Personnel changes could soon be on the agenda, with the futures of chief executive Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough at risk.

Erik ten Hag’s position as manager may also be under threat over the coming months, should things not improve, with claims that Ratcliffe is looking to sack Ten Hag and bring in Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi. On top of the £1.25bn investment, Ratcliffe is also looking to invest £245m to improve Man Utd’s physical infrastructure, money which could be handed over by the end of the year.

That's not all, though, with a new update sharing another development on what Ratcliffe is planning in the coming years.

Ratcliffe eyeing two new deals

According to Football Insider, Ratcliffe is eyeing two new deals after he completes his investment in the Red Devils. Ratcliffe and Ineos currently own French club OGC Nice and Swiss side Lausanne, and it is believed that they are planning to add two more clubs to his network within 12-24 months. The report describes it as a game-changing plan and adds:

“Ratcliffe is willing to commit to big spending on football operations but hopes to make the club more self-sufficient by bringing through young talent more effectively in what would be a “huge” change to how they currently operate.”

As of now, Man Utd are unable to sign international U18 players due to work permit rules being changed, with some at Old Trafford feeling they are working with “one hand tied behind their back”. Therefore, if Ratcliffe is able to invest in, or take over two more clubs in the coming years, the Red Devils could benefit, whether that be sending some youngsters out on loan or bringing through potential stars of the future abroad before moving to Old Trafford.

It appears as if Ratcliffe has plenty of work to do in Manchester both on and off the pitch, but it is good to see that he seemingly has big plans for the club, and hopefully, an announcement will be made soon in regards to his investment to bring an end to the takeover saga, for now.