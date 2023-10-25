Manchester United could bring in record numbers at Old Trafford with what potential new investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe is planning, according to finance expert Kieran Maguire.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe closing in on Man Utd deal

The Glazers put the Red Devils up on the market almost 12 months ago now, but we seem to be edging closer to a conclusion to the takeover saga. Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim have been the two main parties looking to do a deal with the current owners, and after the latter withdrew from the process earlier this month, Ratcliffe's Man Utd deal is set to be worth a 25% stake in the club. Ratcliffe’s plans at Man Utd appear to include expanding Old Trafford to a 90,000 stadium, and he is ready to accelerate that proposal, according to reports.

Maguire, who contributes for Sky Sports, was talking to Football Insider regarding the idea. The report states that Old Trafford brought in £111m in matchday revenue in 2021/22, the most in the Premier League, and should Old Trafford increase to 90,000, Maguire feels that number could grow to record-breaking numbers.

“If Man United built a new 90,000-capacity stadium, then there’s no reason why they could not increase their matchday revenue by at least 50 percent. They earn around £110million a season currently, so we would be looking at £170 to £180million in a new ground.

“The reason why I’d say that is because if you take a look at the prices that Spurs have charged their fans, there’s been a significant increase from White Hart Lane to their new venue. What I think we would also see with regards to Manchester United in an expanded 90,000 seater stadium is that hardly any of that increase in capacity would go to season ticket holders because they don’t generate enough money.

“Instead, the focus would be very much on corporate hospitality and day-trippers who are prepared to pay much more for individual match tickets. “They are far more likely to spend money on merchandise and catering programmes. So £180 million is certainly feasible.’"

How much is a ticket at Old Trafford?

Old Trafford currently holds just under 75,000 and is the largest club stadium in the country, so expanding it to 90,000 and making relative improvements would be a solid start by Ratcliffe.

It could also allow more supporters to watch the Red Devils in action, and as can be seen below, Man Utd ticket prices at Old Trafford, as provided by Goal, are relatively cheap compared to the likes of Aston Villa and West Ham.