A reporter has lauded a huge development that has taken place at Manchester United by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, with an off-field agreement confirmed.

Man Utd make Old Trafford appointment

It's fair to say that the past decade or so hasn't gone to plan at Old Trafford, with some success enjoyed along the way, but the club a far cry from what it was during Sir Alex Ferguson's time in charge.

For the first time in a while, however, there does appear to be an air of genuine positivity emerging, mainly because boyhood United fan Ratcliffe has gained a share in the club, making his presence felt immediately.

On Saturday, it was confirmed that the Red Devils have brought in Omar Berrada as their new chief executive, snapping him up from rivals Manchester City, in what could be a major coup. This comes after Dave Brailsford was also hired by United, with it now emerging that he has stepped down as Ineos Grenadiers' team principal, in order to focus on his new role.

While the Glazer family are still the majority shareholders at Old Trafford, amid constant desperation from fans to get them out of the club, it does look as though things are slowly heading in the right direction.

Reports lauds Omar Berrada agreement

Writing on X, reporter Alex Turk couldn't hide his delight at the appointment of Berrada at Manchester United, claiming it is an "unbelievable early coup" for Ratcliffe.

"WOW. That is an unbelievable early coup for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and United. A huge statement."

There is no question that Berrada's appointment is an eye-catching one, not least because he has been a key part of City's success in recent years, helping sign Erling Haaland and overseeing a legendary era at the Etihad that has seen United's local rivals win countless trophies, including the treble last year.

More information has emerged regarding his arrival, with journalist Ben Jacobs taking to X to claim that INEOS were very much the driving force behind the deal:

"Bit more on Omar Berrada's appointment as #MUFC CEO. It's a done deal and the move was led by INEOS. He was their recommendation, and in the absence of any formal decision-making power, Berrada was then fully approved by the Glazers. He will report directly to both Ratcliffe and the Glazers.

"The appointment was fast and private. Berrada was identified for his football and Premier League experience, but also his deep business and commercial knowledge.Berrada drove the Erling Haaland deal at #MCFC. It's an amicable departure. Sources say Berrada loved his time at Manchester City, stressing it wasn't an easy decision to leave. Start date still unconfirmed."

Even the smooth, quickfire nature of the appointment bodes well for United moving forward, and their supporters will be hoping that this is just the beginning of the start of a new era - one that sees them return to the top of the English game eventually.