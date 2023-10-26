Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s off-field Manchester United target would reportedly “love” to take up an Old Trafford role, according to a new update.

What’s the latest Man Utd news?

The Red Devils made it three wins in as many games following a 1-0 win over FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday. Erik ten Hag’s side are now preparing for a Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Sunday, and by the looks of things, could have new investors in Ratcliffe and INEOS relatively soon.

Man Utd takeover reports have claimed that Ratcliffe will take a 25% stake from the Glazers and is looking to take control of sporting decisions. One of his first moves could be for sporting director Paul Mitchell, and it looks as if the 42-year-old would be keen on moving to Manchester.

Ben Jacobs shared a Paul Mitchell to Man Utd update in the last 48 hours, telling GiveMeSport that the long-term sporting director target “would love” to move to Old Trafford, should Ratcliffe and INEOS seal a deal with the Red Devils.

"As I've exclusively reported, and have done all the way back since March, Paul Mitchell has been on Ineos' radar. When Ineos first discussed Paul Mitchell, it was really more with a view to the group and Nice in particular. But now, if they get Manchester United, that's a role that Mitchell would love to take.

"He is not the only candidate, but he is a leading candidate. He has left Monaco now and is back in Manchester, so this could be perfect timing for Mitchell to get his next job."

Who is Paul Mitchell?

Mitchell, who previously played for the likes of Wigan and MK Dons, has been working in numerous off-field roles for a number of clubs over the past 15 years.

Paul Mitchell's off-field roles Club Position Monaco Board member Monaco Sporting director Red Bull Bragantino Technical director New York Red Bulls Technical director RB Leipzig Head of Scouting Tottenham Hotspur Head of Young Scouting Southampton Head of Scouting Milton Keynes Dons Chief Scout Milton Keynes Dons Head of Youth Scouting

He struck up a relationship with Mauricio Pochettino at Southampton and Tottenham, with the now Chelsea boss admitting he was “very disappointed” after Mitchell handed in his Spurs notice, previously saying:

“I feel very disappointed with his decision, but it is his personal choice. We had a relationship from Southampton and I feel very disappointed. But when a person takes a decision and it is personal, what can I do? “He is still working with us and we will carry on and we need to finish the three weeks working together and try to do the best business for the club, and then we will see what happens.”

He has plenty of experience in a number of roles and has even been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, so United securing his services could prove to be a shrewd decision by Ratcliffe and co, making this one to watch over the coming weeks.