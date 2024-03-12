Manchester United could finally be set to land Sir Jim Ratcliffe's no.1 off-field target, it has been claimed.

Ratcliffe already ringing changes

Since Ratcliffe's arrival on the scene in December 2023, there have been plenty of changes mooted at Old Trafford. Some have already happened; Omar Berrada was pinched from Premier League rivals Manchester City to become CEO at the Theatre of Dreams, while there is also hope that Crystal Palace man Dougie Freedman will also make the switch in the weeks to come.

There may also be major changes to the playing staff this summer. Beyond contracts running out for Anthony Martial, Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans, all of Scot McTominay, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka could well be in the shop window come the end of the season, and it is expected that Sofyan Amrabat's loan move will not be made permanent following a loan spell to forget in Manchester.

Manchester United departure lounge Player Contract expires Raphael Varane 2024 Anthony Martial 2024 Jonny Evans 2024 Tom Heaton 2024 Harry Maguire 2025 Scott McTominay 2025 Facundo Pellistri 2025 Aaron Wan-Bissaka 2025 Christian Eriksen 2025 Casemiro 2026

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag too could be moved on, though it has been stressed that no decision has been made on his future as of yet. With an FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool representing the club's final shot at silverware, it may well depend on that performance given that they seem very unlikely to be playing Champions League football next season.

While they wait to run the rule on the Dutchman, however, Ratcliffe and co. are pushing on with other key additions.

Dan Ashworth "will move to Man Utd"

Upon his arrival at Old Trafford, then-Newcastle man Dan Ashworth was named as Ratcliffe's 'top target' for his behind-the-scenes overhaul of the Red Devils.

In the time since, he has been placed on gardening leave by Newcastle United, who are holding out for a mammoth £20m fee to let him leave Tyneside for Old Trafford before the end of his contract at St James' Park.

However, GiveMeSport journalist Ben Jacobs still expects the deal to be done sooner rather than later, and believes a compromise between the two clubs will be reached.

"If Manchester United get to a point where they are prepared to wait, whether it gets done today, tomorrow or next week becomes less relevant because they have got more time", he explained.

"Everyone knows that Dan Ashworth will end up at Manchester United. His move to Old Trafford isn't really in any doubt, otherwise Newcastle wouldn't have announced that he was leaving. It's just a case of ironing out the club-to-club negotiations, and I eventually expect a compromise to be reached."

With United's off-the-field rebuild well underway, attention may soon turn to the performances on the pitch ahead of what is set to be a very busy summer for the club.