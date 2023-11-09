Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign a "perfectionist" and a "magnificent player", according to a new report.

FC Copenhagen 4-3 Man Utd

The Red Devils’ season went from bad to worse on Wednesday evening after a chaotic Champions League defeat to FC Copenhagen. Things started well for Erik ten Hag’s side after two early goals from Rasmus Hojlund, although Marcus Rashford’s red card seemed to change the game.

Copenhagen drew level before half-time, but when Bruno Fernandes put the visitors in front again from the penalty spot, it looked as if United could pull off a crucial victory. However, two late goals ensured a third defeat from four group games, leaving them bottom of the table.

It is not just in the Champions League where United have struggled, with five defeats from 11 in the Premier League, while also being knocked out of the EFL Cup last week. As a result of their poor start, it looks as if new signings are being looked into by those behind the scenes at Old Trafford. Sir Jim Ractliffe is expected to be in control of sporting decisions when he completes a 25% investment, and it looks as if a double deal is being eyed up.

According to 90min, Man Utd are interested in AS Monaco pair Vanderson and Youssouf Fofana, with right-back and central midfield are areas that Ten Hag wants to improve. Former Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell is viewed as a target to take up an Old Trafford role, so it is interesting to see the Red Devils’ interest in both players.

Vanderson is regarded by some as the best young right-back plying his trade in Europe, with former Monaco manager Phillipe Clement labelling the player as a “perfectionist”.

“He had an exceptional adaptation here [last season]. We have already spoken about that. He is also a player who is and continues to interest lots of big clubs. That can possibly do something to the mindset, not that he didn’t have his feet on the ground, but Vanderson is very ambitious and a huge perfectionist.

“Every day he wants to be better than the last. That can give him a lot of pressure, lots of stress with all of the ambition that he has. We need to manage that more for him. If I left him to it, he would train for 18 hours a day. He is like that.”

Meanwhile, Fofana, a central midfielder who can play in a holding role or on the right, has recently caught the eye of a number of Premier League sides. The recent report suggests that Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United all have the Frenchman on their radar.

The 24-year-old has been hailed as a "magnificent player" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig and he appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high Transfermarkt valuation.

Therefore, moves for both players could be shrewd ones with Ten Hag wanting to bolster his right-back and midfield ranks, and it looks as if the pair could be Ratcliffe’s first serious move in charge of sporting calls at Old Trafford.