Manchester United are interested in bringing a former employee back to Old Trafford in an off-field role, according to an update from reliable journalist Alan Nixon.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils have found some positivity of late, both on and off the pitch, with Thursday night's 4-3 win away to Wolves in the Premier League a thrilling victory. There is also a feeling that things are changing for the better away from the action, not least since making Omar Berrada their new chief executive, stealing him away from rivals Manchester City.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has seemingly come in and made his presence felt straight away, and it is imperative that a new era dawns as soon as possible, following years in the wilderness by United's high standards.

New signings may be being looked at during the January transfer window, and Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is one player who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, with Arsenal also showing an interest. Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer is also believed to be another target, with Erik ten Hag keen on acquiring his signature.

Man United want Sam Williams return

According to Nixon on Patreon [via The 72], Manchester United are eyeing a return for Sam Williams, who is currently head of recruitment at Ipswich Town, as the Red Devils look to put together a new-look scouting team.

He is impressing in his current role at the high-flying Championship side, masterminding some signings and helping the Tractor Boys sit fourth in the table currently. Ratcliffe appears to be the driving force behind the decision, following his recent 25% shareholding in the club, as the Red Devils look to nail key appointments behind the scenes.

This is another really encouraging update to hear from a United perspective, suggesting that lots of work is being done to change things for the better, with fans not impressed under the Glazers. The lack of a sporting director is a perfect example of that, but Ratcliffe appears to see the importance of making sure such positions are filled.

The fact that Williams has worked at United before means he could also slot back in straight away - he was a scout and an analyst before Ipswich snapped him up in 2022 - and he is only 36 years of age, so he could represent a young appointment with fresh ideas.

You only have to look at how much Ipswich have excelled since he arrived to see how good the job he has done is, with the Tractor Boys earning promotion from League One last season and now threatening to go from the Championship to the Premier League at the first attempt.

That points towards Williams having a keen eye for talent, bringing in the right players to suit Kieran McKenna's system, and it looks as if he could be wanted to do a similar job back at United, working alongside Ten Hag and helping bring the good days back.