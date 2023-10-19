Manchester United have been hit with an injury crisis this season, and it looks as if another player is sidelined for Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd injury news…

The Red Devils had a number of players out through injury prior to the international break, with Scott McTominay the hero against Brentford with two late goals at Old Trafford. The win saw United reach the break with four wins from a possible eight in the Premier League, although they have suffered back-to-back defeats in the Champions League. Something that appears to have played a part in the tricky start to the season is the number of players out injured, especially in defence.

Man Utd injuries - Player Possible return date Lisandro Martinez January 2024 Raphael Varane October 21st Victor Lindelof October 21st Luke Shaw November Kobbie Mainoo October 21st Casemiro October 21st Sergio Reguilon October 21st Aaron Wan-Bissaka October/November Amad Diallo End of October Tyrell Malacia December/January

Casemiro also joined the injury list after suffering an ankle injury for Brazil, but returned against Uruguay, and by the looks of things, Sofyan Amrabat is the latest player to have a problem. The Daily Mail relayed an Amrabat injury update from reports in Morocco, claiming the summer signing missed his country’s 3-0 win over Liberia due to an unspecified injury. Morocco manager Walid Regragui said over the weekend:

“We will not hide behind absences, because we knew about Amrabat’s absence before the start of the camp. Amrabat can get injured at some point. We must find a solution and alternative, and we have players capable of filling the void that Sofyan will leave.”

Where has Sofyan Amrabat played for Man Utd?

Amrabat arrived on loan from Fiorentina late in the summer window and has played 328 minutes of action for the Red Devils so far, featuring in the previous five games in all competitions. (Sofyan Amrabat stats – Transfermarkt) The 27-year-old has started three games as a left-back due to injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia and featured as a holding midfielder against Brentford. Ten Hag has praised Amrabat’s versatility as a result, saying:

“Sofyan is a player who, where the team needs him he will play. It’s one of the reasons we signed him. Every player has his best position, but he gives a certain dynamic in the game. We just started, and the process was a little bit interrupted by the many injuries we had. You see with Mason [Mount], Amrabat — they can contribute to the game and they will do.”

However, it looks as if Ten Hag may have to find a solution without Amrabat, hailed as a "monster" by broadcaster Carlo Garganese, starting this weekend against Sheffield United, and hopefully, Amrabat’s injury won’t prove to be serious.