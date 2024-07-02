Manchester United are still keen on signing a "phenomenal" new forward in the summer transfer window, with a player plus cash move involving a current Red Devils star possibly on the cards.

Man Utd transfer news

Erik ten Hag will be hoping to see his squad improve significantly ahead of next season, following a disappointing campaign overall that saw his side finish eighth in the Premier League table.

It will be fascinating to see which new signings come in at Old Trafford, and it looks as though Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite is still a leading option to come in and boost the defensive options on show. Raphael Varane has left, while Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans aren't the answers, and the England international could be an exciting addition.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag has reportedly personally held talks with Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee over a switch to United in the near future, with the Dutchman seen as someone who could add more goals in the final third. He has 23 goal contributions (14 goals and nine assists) in 58 appearances for Bologna, and at 23 years of age, his best years are likely to lie ahead.

The Red Devils are believed to be willing to double Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo's wages, too, with the Uruguayan currently earning £114,000 per week at the Catalan giants. He could represent a more experienced option to Branthwaite, should the Everton man end up not joining.

Man Utd want "phenomenal" striker

According to La Repubblica [via Sport Witness], Manchester United haven't given up hope of signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen yet, with the Nigerian expected to leave his current club in the current transfer window for a fee in the region of £85m.

The report says that "in recent months, United have tried to convince Napoli for Osimhen", offering money plus the services of Rasmus Hojlund, which may come as something of a surprise, but the report claims this is an idea which could now be revisited after the arrival of Dan Ashworth.

Osimhen is one of the world's leading strikers at the moment, considering he has scored 76 goals in just 133 matches for Napoli, as well as being hailed by Walter Mazzarri, who heaped praise on him: "Osimhen is phenomenal because he runs alone at five players and gets through. If you look at genuine scoring opportunities, compared to the number Napoli created lately, I didn’t see that many."

While the 25-year-old is clearly an elite-level striker who could be a devastating addition for United, selling Hojlund would seem like a strange decision, considering his long-term potential. Granted, he hasn't yet set the world alight at Old Trafford, but he has done enough to suggest that he is a star of the future, scoring 16 times in 43 appearances for the Red Devils.

That being said, if push truly comes to shove this summer, Osimhen would still represent an immediate upgrade on Hojlund and become a potential icon at Old Trafford, kicking off the Ashworth era in style and acquiring the services of a wonderful footballer.