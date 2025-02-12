Manchester United have now struck an agreement to sign a "world-class" striker in the summer, according to a report.

Red Devils keen on a striker

It would be fair to say there are a number of positions Man United will need to strengthen if they are to compete for the biggest honours once again, and Rasmus Hojlund's performances this season indicate a new striker will be required.

The Dane has just two goals to his name in the Premier League, and the alternative option hasn't performed much better either, with Joshua Zirkzee finding the back of the net three times in the top flight since joining from Bologna in the summer.

As such, it is little wonder Ruben Amorim is pursuing a new striker, and a number of targets have been identified, with a recent report revealing Ipswich Town's Liam Delap is of interest, alongside Atalanta marksman Mateo Retegui.