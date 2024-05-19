Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United's summer transfer plans and the Premier League outfit look set to be busy.

Manchester United's summer plans

It has been a rough 2023/24 season for Manchester United, with Erik ten Hag's future called into question after failing to win any silverware - excluding a shock in the FA Cup final - or secure top level European football for the Red Devils going in 2024/25.

But with the 2024 summer transfer window right around the corner, new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is no doubt keen to flex his wallet and improve upon what is a weak United squad at present. At the top of the end pitch, Manchester United have reportedly launched an initial bid to lure Ivan Toney away from Brentford. It is claimed the Manchester outfit have “presented an initial offer close to €70m” to Brentford for the striker.

In midfield, meanwhile the Red Devils reportedly want to sign Benfica ace Joao Neves, as they look to offload Casemiro at the same time.

Many United fans, however, will likely argue that the main problem area for their team over the last year has been defence. The Manchester outfit have conceded 82 goals in all competitions this season, their most in a single campaign since 1976/77 (81). In turn, it makes sense for United to be targeting defensive reinforcements in the forthcoming window.

United "super busy" as Ratcliffe prepares defensive overhaul

Now, Fabrizio Romano has shared a fresh Manchester United transfer update, in which he details the club's hunt for improvements at the back. Speaking to Caught Offside, the Italian journalist explained that Man Utd have four main names on their list in the form of Jean-Clair Todibo, Antonio Silva, Jarrad Branthwaite and Gleison Bremer. He added that United are looking to sign at least one or possibly even two of the centre-backs this summer.

“Obviously this is going to have an impact on the market – United will be super busy this summer as many players will be leaving and the club also plan for many new players to join. We know United are looking for a new centre-back, maybe two," he said.

“Nothing is close now for United, despite rumours. There are things to clarify internally before moving forward with new signings. I keep mentioning Gleison Bremer, Jean-Clair Todibo, Jarrad Branthwaite, and Antonio Silva among the centre-backs they like but it’s really open still, no decision has been made.”

Gleison Bremer has been linked heavily with Man United over the last week, with reports claiming £60m would be enough to secure his services from Juventus. At the other end of the price scale, Jean-Clair Todibo is thought to be the cheapest option of the quarter, with Romano previously stating £40m could be enough to pry him away from Nice.

Antonio Silva is the youngest player on the list at 20 years of age but he has already notched 94 senior appearances for Benfica and has been labelled the 'new Ruben Dias'. As for Jarrad Branthwaite, the Red Devils are said to be willing to offer up £55m this summer to lure the left-footed stopper to Old Trafford.