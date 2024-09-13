Manchester United are already planning ahead for the 2025 transfer window, and have identified a key position to strengthen with two new faces next summer, according to reports.

Ten Hag under fire

It has been an all-too familiar three games under Erik ten Hag to kick off Manchester United's Premier League campaign. Scraping a 1-0 win against Fulham, they were then beaten late on by Brighton at the AMEX stadium before being thrashed by Liverpool.

Three points after three games with no discernible style of play taking shape at Old Trafford has understandably set alarm bells ringing in the north-west once more, just two months after the club's hierarchy handed Ten Hag a contract extension in the wake of his FA Cup success, which rescued a season in which they finished eighth with a negative goal difference.

Speaking ahead of Manchester United's clash with Southampton, Ten Hag continued to fight bullishly: "We're in the transition period, we have to integrate a lot of young players in the team.

"We have to bring the injuries back in the team. Before anyone thinks about excuses, we have to win every game, I know that, the team knows this. We will focus on every game and have the mindset we have to win," the United boss told the media.

"Of course, when we see the scores nobody is happy. But the players have a very good sense of the process. We are in a good position. But we have to improve and we have to step up."

The Red Devils boss will be boosted by the availability of deadline day addition Manuel Ugarte, who arrived from Paris Saint Germain to bolster Manchester United's midfield ranks. But if reports are to be believed, United are already making preparations for next season behind the scenes.

Man Utd eye up two midfielders

That comes as GiveMeSport claim that the Red Devils are eyeing up two midfield additions next summer as they look to remedy what remains a problem area. Casemiro's age and form, combined with the lack of gametime for Christian Eriksen, means that Ten Hag has been forced into using Kobbie Mainoo virtually every game since he broke into the first team.

Manchester United's midfield options Player PL starts since start of 23/24 Casemiro 27 Kobbie Mainoo 27 Christian Eriksen 12 Manuel Ugarte 0

The arrival of Ugarte will help add more options in midfield at Old Trafford, but with both Eriksen and Casemiro likely to have left by next season, fresh blood will be needed. Now, the report details that "they want to strengthen their options [in midfield] with up to two signings in 2025", one who is "is ready to challenge" and another "emerging star".

In the latter category, they are keeping a close eye on Sverre Halseth Nypan, who currently plays for Norweigian side Rosenborg BK. The 17-year-old has previously admitted that joining Manchester United would be a "dream" and now his form is ensuring that a move could well become a reality.

Not 18-years-old until the end of the year, Nypan has featured 19 times in 2024 for Rosenborg in the Norweigian top flight, scoring five goals and grabbing 6 assists in that time.

With Manchester United's new-found desire to gamble on youth with the likes of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee, he could be a very savvy addition if he is able to sustain his form across the next 12 months, though United are unlikely to be the only interested party.