Manchester United are looking to sign a "special talent" who has begun the 2023/24 season in fine form, according to a new report.

Man Utd transfer latest…

The Red Devils were busy during the summer transfer window, bringing in a total of eight new players ahead of Erik ten Hag‘s second season in charge. However, things haven’t exactly gone to plan during the current campaign so far, with United losing four of their eight Premier League games so far. In Europe, Ten Hag’s side have also been unsuccessful, suffering defeats against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray.

Player Previous club Fee Rasmus Hojlund Atalanta €75m Andre Onana Inter Milan €64.2m Mason Mount Chelsea €52.5m Altay Bayindir Fenerbahce €5m Jonny Evans Leicester City Free transfer Sofyan Amrabat Fiorentina Loan Sergio Reguilon Tottenham Loan

Away from the pitch, the situation involving Ten Hag and Jadon Sancho is yet to be resolved, with the right-winger being absent from the squad over the last eight fixtures in all competitions. As a result, attention already appears to be on the January transfer window, and a new attacker is seemingly on the Old Trafford wishlist.

A report in Spain provided a Man Utd transfer update regarding Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo. It is believed that those in Manchester have set their sights on a move for the 22-year-old as they look to find replacements for Sancho and Anthony Martial.

Who is Takefusa Kubo?

Kubo, a Japan international, is primarily a right-winger but can also play on the left or in a central attacking role. After beginning his career in his native country, Kubo has been making an impact in Spain in recent years, turning out for the likes of Mallorca, Villarreal, Getafe and now Sociedad.

In total, Kubo has made 136 appearances in Spain, 53 of which have come for Sociedad where he has scored 14 times and registered 11 assists. During the current campaign, he has already netted five times in eight La Liga appearances, so he appeared to be going from strength to strength.

Journalist Josh Bunting has labelled the player as a “special talent”, so he could be a shrewd addition at Old Trafford, especially if Sancho and Martial depart over the next 12 months. As per FBref, Kubo has ranked highly compared to other forwards for take-ons, progressive carries, passes, tackles and blocks, showing his ability both on and off the ball. A transfer could be a move to keep an eye on, and by the looks of things, United are weighing up their options for life without Sancho.