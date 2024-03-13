Manchester United are thought to be holding talks with clubs over selling one player in a deal worth more than £40m, according to a new update.

Man Utd exit rumours

With new investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe now in control of sporting decisions at Old Trafford, it could well be a busy few months off the pitch ahead of his first full season with the Red Devils.

There have already been changes higher up, with Omar Berrada appointed CEO from rivals Manchester City and Dan Ashworth wanted as sporting director after being placed on gardening leave by Newcastle United.

A new manager could also be on the cards, with reports suggesting that Ratcliffe has already decided to move on Erik ten Hag and has identified Roberto De Zerbi as a replacement after a disappointing second campaign in charge.

On the pitch, The Manchester Evening News recently shared an in-depth story looking at 21 players who could leave the club this summer. It now appears as if the Red Devils are actively looking to sell one of those players mentioned.

One player who could end up leaving Old Trafford for good this summer is Mason Greenwood, who, as we know, is currently on a season-long loan at Getafe. He was moved on last summer on deadline day months after off-field charges against him were dropped.

Now, according to a new update from Marca, Red Devils officials have travelled to Spain to resolve the forward’s future and have already held talks with Barcelona chief Deco over a potential permanent transfer.

United officials will also speak with Getafe and want around €50m (£42.7m) for Greenwood’s services, with Atletico Madrid another possible La Liga destination for the £75,000-a-week player.

Greenwood, who is out of contract in Manchester at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, has been a regular out on loan with Getafe, playing all across the front three and contributing to a goal every other game.

Mason Greenwood stats at Getafe Games 26 Goals 8 Assists 5 Yellow cards 5 Red cards 1

Ratcliffe has also spoken out on the attacker’s future, saying last month in his first press conference: “It’s a fresh decision. I can talk about the principle. I am not going to talk about Mason. I am familiar with it. The principle is the important one. We will have other issues going forwards.

“You are dealing with young people who have not always been brought up in the best circumstances, who have a lot of money and they don’t always have the guidance they should have.

“What we need to do when we have issues like that is understand real effects, not the hype. Then we need to make a fair decision in the light of the club’s values. That’s what we need to do and that’s how we will deal with it.”