The transfer window has only been shut for 11 days, but Manchester United have already identified a position that they are keen to strengthen during the January transfer window, according to a new report.

The Red Devils added five new players to their squad during the summer, but given the fact it has been a poor start for them in the league, they already have their eye on potential transfers they wish to make in January.

Antony looking to leave Manchester United

As well as adding five players to their squad, United’s new hierarchy were also extremely busy with departures, as they allowed 13 players to leave over the course of a few months.

Man United's summer departures Scott McTominay Napoli Mason Greenwood Marseille Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham Willy Kambwala Villarreal Hannibal Burnley Facundo Pellistri Panathinaikos Alvaro Careras Benfica Donny Van de Beek Girona Raphael Varane Como Omari Forson Monza Anthony Martial Without club Jadon Sancho Chelsea Brandon Williams Without club

The departures may not end there, as Manchester United’s Brazilian flop, Antony, is still being linked with a move away from the club. It was reported over the weekend that Newcastle United are keen on signing Antony once the January transfer window opens.

The Red Devils are said to value the winger at around £40 million, and despite his struggles in England, that price isn’t putting off the Magpies, as Eddie Howe is still “highly appreciative” of his ability.

But while Newcastle are keen on a move in January, Turkish giants Fenerbahçe are looking to sign the winger this week. According to a new report, Antony is pushing to leave Old Trafford, and José Mourinho is keen on bringing him to Fenerbahçe on a loan deal.

Man Utd identify possible Luke Shaw replacement

According to Give Me Sport, Manchester United have identified Brest defender Bradley Locko as a potential arrival in the January transfer window to replace Luke Shaw. The report states that signing a cover for Shaw is a top priority in January, as higher ups have become frustrated with the player’s injury problems.

As well as identifying Locko, United are also said to have Fulham’s Antonee Robinson and AFC Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez on their list. All three players are considered targets by the Red Devils as they look to bolster their options at left-back.

Shaw, who still has three years left to run on his contract at Old Trafford, is seen as being “unreliable and unstainable” for a first-choice candidate by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and other board members.

Locko, who is said to be on €9,615 - roughly £8,000 - per week, has been at Brest since July 2020, and after working his way through their academy, the defender established himself in the first team during the 2021/22 campaign. He has since gone on to feature regularly for the French side, playing 33 times in Ligue 1 last season, grabbing three assists along the way.