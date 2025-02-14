Manchester United are now eyeing up a new defender for Ruben Amorim as they look to continue to revamp their side ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, with their current Premier League season already well beyond repair.

Manchester United target youth

As part of the club's plan to return to the top of English football in an economically sustainable way, Manchester United have switched their focus away from older, more established players following a string of failed signings.

Casemiro is the latest player to fail to justify his hefty price tag, following the likes of Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Rasmus Hojlund, with the Brazilian now seemingly out of favour following the arrival of Amorim and consigned to a spot on the substitutes bench every week.

Related Agents of £75m "leader" seeking big transfer and Man Utd are name-checked United and INEOS have their eye on signing a player who has an expensive release clause.

This change of policy has been evident in recent windows, with the Red Devils signing Leny Yoro (18) and Joshua Zirkzee (21) in the most recent summer window before adding Ayden Heaven (18) and Patrick Dorgu (20) last month.

It certainly prevents immediate success, with Manchester United turning down the chance to sign Champions League top scorer Serhou Guirassy last January for just £15m over fears he was too old at 27, instead opting to wait six months to sign Zirkzee while Guirassy moved to Borussia Dortmund.

However, the hope is that it will lead to longer term success, and with signings needed all over the pitch, they cannot afford massive transfer fees across the board. As a result, they are now reportedly exploring what could prove a bargain move to sign a new defender.

Manchester United tracking EURO 2024 winnner

Now, reports in Spain claim that Manchester United are one of a trio of clubs tracking Athletic Club centre-back Dani Vivian ahead of a potential bargain move for the defender this summer.

Vivian, who was part of Spain's EURO 2024 winning squad, has impressed in the Basque Country in recent seasons, and now 25, he is entering into his peak years. Dubbed "colossal" by The Athletic's data writer Thom Harris, the Spaniard has started 18 times in LaLiga this season, scoring three goals in the process.

His performances have caught the eye of clubs in the Premier League and in Spain, with the report claiming that Atlético Madrid, Liverpool and United all "see him as a key piece to strengthen their respective defences for next season".

Dani Vivian in LaLiga 24/25 Appearances 20 Pass accuracy 86.2% Tackles and interceptions per 90 2.96 Aerial Duel % won 60%

Meanwhile, he has a release clause in his contract set at just €40m (£33m), which could prove excellent value for money given his recent performances.

At Old Trafford, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are set to depart as free agents at the end of the season, while Matthijs De Ligt has done little to inspire confidence since his arrival and Harry Maguire is entering the final 18 months of his own contract with the Red Devils.

With Lisandro Martinez also likely to be sidelined for much of the rest of 2025 with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, a new centre-back is almost certain to be high on Amorim's wishlist this summer, and Vivian could provide a perfect market opportunity.