Manchester United have had their fair share of criticism this season, with defeats against Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion particularly disappointing, alongside a disastrous Champions League campaign. Yet, despite all of that, Erik ten Hag's side sit fifth and just three points adrift of Premier League champions Manchester City, having just defeated Chelsea at Old Trafford.

The January transfer window could help match their results and performances for the better too, with the Red Devils reportedly set to hold a meeting regarding a deal for one particular Bundesliga star.

Man Utd transfer news

United aren't exactly famous for getting things right in the transfer market recently, with big-money arrivals such as Jadon Sancho, Antony and Mason Mount struggling to find their feet. Ten Hag's falling out with Sancho just about sums things up and the winger now looks destined to leave Old Trafford after initially arriving with so much anticipation. Sancho could yet do the Manchester club one final favour, however, as a potential swap deal with Borussia Dortmund potentially emerges ahead of the January transfer window.

According to reliable reporter Christian Falk, Manchester United are set to hold a meeting with Borussia Dortmund today regarding a deal to sign Donyell Malen, which could see Sancho go the other way and back to his former club. If the England international is not part of the deal though, the Bundesliga giants will reportedly set a price tag of €30m (£26m).

It could be a smart deal for all parties involved. Sancho desperately needs a move, having been frozen out at United, and the Red Devils need more firepower going forward. Meanwhile, Dortmund would be getting a player who enjoyed his best form when previously at the club.

"Outstanding" Malen is outperforming Rashford this season

Manchester United's Premier League goals tally this season has simply not been good enough. Ten Hag's side have netted just 18, which is the lowest total in the top half and only three more than Burnley in 19th. The potential arrival of Malen could help solve that problem. Malen's stats show that he is particularly outperforming Marcus Rashford, who is enduring a season to forget in the Premier League. The longer that his poor form goes on, the more that questions will be asked about whether United need to source their goals from elsewhere.

Player Goals Assists Expected Goals Take-on Success Donyell Malen 4 0 3.9 44.2% Marcus Rashford 1 1 4.7 41.9%

At 24, the Dortmund forward is someone who has the potential to get even better, whilst also being on the verge of entering his prime years as a striker. Those in Germany are well aware of his ability too, with Dortmund manager Edin Terzic saying after his side's victory over Frankfurt last season:

"Today was the best performance we've seen from Donny in a BVB shirt, he played an outstanding game. He had already improved throughout the course of the first half of the season, but he was always a bit unlucky. He was one or two centimetres off and missing that last little bit of conviction in his finishing. Now you can see what capabilities he has."