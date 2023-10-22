Manchester United are reportedly keen on strengthening their midfield in the January transfer window and a new development has now emerged regarding one of their key targets.

In a surprise Man Utd takeover update, golfer Rory McIlroy has claimed that he would be keen to invest in his boyhood club once the proposed deal that will see Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his petrochemicals firm Ineos lay claim to 25% of the Premier League giants is ratified. The 34-year-old stated:

"I would love to be able to own a tiny percentage of the club I grew up cheering on as a boy. I would have loved to have taken 0.00001 per cent of Manchester United when Jim Ratcliffe took 25 per cent. And if another opportunity comes my way I will look at it. But it is not something that has come across our table as of yet."

Off the field, one piece of latest Red Devils news has detailed that former AS Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell is believed to have been lined up to take on a similar role at Old Trafford under Ratcliffe's new regime. Dave Brailsford, Ratcliffe and Joel Glazer may form a committee to establish the direction the Red Devils will take regarding football operations at the club.

Brailsford, who is Team Ineos' director of sport, has already initiated contact with several sporting directors over the last 12 months, with Newcastle United's Director of Football Dan Ashworth also under consideration to take up the role. It is unclear how much influence any incoming sporting director would have over player recruitment.

Man Utd transfer news is also beginning to ramp up as the January transfer window approaches and Football Insider indicate that Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is on the radar as a potential defensive reinforcement at Old Trafford. Nevertheless, the outlet claim that Manchester United could have to shell out as much as £60 million to land the England international in 2024; meanwhile, the former Chelsea man isn't deemed to be too keen on a move to Erik ten Hag's side as he wants playing guarantees ahead of EURO 2024.

Marc Guehi key statistics - 2023/24 Appearances - all competitions (Transfermarkt) - 10 Goals & Assists - 0 Average match rating - Premier League (as per WhoScored) Rating - 6.78/10 Successful tackles per fixture - Premier League 1.4 per game Completed clearances - Premier League 4.9 per game

According to a Man United transfer update from Calciomercato via Sport Witness, the Red Devils have set their sights and are reportedly keen on signing AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, who has also appeared on the radar of Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. The report states that Reijnders has an asking price in the region of €40 million (£35 million), which isn't believed to be a problem for those at Old Trafford as Ten Hag eyes reinforcements.

Reijnders, who has previously been labelled "unplayable" by journalist Josh Bunting, has made ten appearances in all competitions for AC Milan this term, registering two assists (Reijnders statistics - Transfermarkt).

Manchester United always seem to be on the lookout to secure quality additions to improve their fortunes and Reijnders could offer quality in both boxes for Ten Hag if both parties were to come to an agreement on a future transfer.