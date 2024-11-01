Manchester United have been handed a blow as it has emerged that one talented player won't be available for selection during Ruud Van Nistelrooy's short interim spell.

Manchester United manager latest

Erik ten Hag was sacked on Monday morning, following a disappointing injury time 2-1 defeat to West Ham United, a result that left the Red Devils 14th in the Premier League with just 11 points from 9 games.

Immediately, it emerged that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co. had already outlined a succession plan, with the club approaching Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim over the vacancy within hours, and the Red Devils ready to pay his €10m release clause as a form of compensation to bring him and his staff to Old Trafford.

However, the Portuguese boss will not arrive immediately, with Man Utd now confirming Amorim will begin work on November 11, the first day of the next international break.

It means that he will remain in charge for Sporting's upcoming Champions League game against new rivals Manchester City, giving the Portuguese side time to find a successor.

At Old Trafford, it means that Ruud Van Nistelrooy will have the change to impress in interim charge, and he made a strong start as his new-look United side swept aside Leicester City in the Carabao Cup to set up a quarter final tie with Tottenham.

He faces Premier League games against Chelsea and Leicester City as well as a Europa League game against Greek side PAOK Thessaloniki before the international break, but his opportunities to freshen up the Red Devils have been handed something of a blow.

Manchester United midfielder won't feature under Ruud

That comes as it has emerged that the Red Devils won't be able to call upon young talent Toby Collyer for the next month after he picked up an injury. The 20-year-old featured in the 3-0 loss against Liverpool earlier in the season, coming on at half-time for Casemiro, and enjoyed a strong pre-season campaign for the Red Devils.

He was likely to be the next young talent to break into the first team under Ten Hag, who was full of praise for him ahead of the campaign.

"He has had a very good pre-season," Ten Hag explained. "But before this, he earned being in the pre-season squad and he earned the minutes he got. He impressed. Therefore, he earns the right to play. It doesn't matter if you are young or if you are old, if you won everything, if you learned nothing. You have to earn the right to play."

However, The Daily Express now reveal that the midfielder will miss roughly a month of action, with the injury set to rule him out of contention for all of Van Nistelrooy's tenure as well as probably Amorim's debut game.

Manchester United's injury list Mason Mount Leny Yoro Antony Luke Shaw Tyrell Malacia Kobbie Mainoo Harry Maguire

With Kobbie Mainoo also absent through injury at present, and Christian Eriksen withdrawing from the squad in midweek for unclear reasons, Van Nistelrooy could be left with only summer addition Manuel Ugarte and the much-maligned Casemiro as senior options in midfield for their clash with Chelsea at the weekend.