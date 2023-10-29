Manchester United are believed to be eyeing a talented star to bolster their ranks and have been made aware of his availability, according to reports.

Man Utd's midfield

In the summer, the Red Devils moved to address their midfield position by adding depth in the form of Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat, who arrived from Chelsea and Fiorentina, respectively. Scott McTominay attracted interest from West Ham United and seemed to be edging his way toward the Old Trafford exit door, however, Erik ten Hag rebuffed a bid worth around £30 million for his services and the 26-year-old remained at his boyhood club despite widespread speculation over his future.

Since then, McTominay has ended up helping United in their quest to climb the Premier League table, netting a crucial double against Brentford and a strike against Sheffield United in his eight appearances across all competitions at the time of writing (McTominay stats - Transfermarkt).

Frustratingly, absences have also played their part for the Red Devils as they struggle to find any sort of rhythm with regards to their team selection, with Casemiro being one of the latest injury victims at Old Trafford after he sustained an injury scare on international duty with Brazil.

Youngster Kobbie Mainoo looked like he could enjoy a breakthrough campaign after he starred for the English top-flight giants over the course of their pre-season tour of the United States; nevertheless, an ankle injury has kept Mainoo on the sidelines since July. However, Mainoo is now moving closer to a return to full fitness and he will be slowly reintegrated back into the picture as the Red Devils carefully manage his progress, according to Manchester United academy boss Travis Binnion. Speaking to MUTV, cited by The Manchester Evening News, Binnion said in a recent interview:

"It's important that he gets those minutes and he'll feel a lot more confident after that. I don't know what's in store for him over the next few weeks, but he's going to try to keep building up now and hopefully get in and around that first-team squad and have an impact there."

Man Utd first-team players to emerge from Carrington Marcus Rashford Scott McTominay Hannibal Mejbri Shola Shoretire Kobbie Mainoo Tom Heaton Jonny Evans

Manchester United offered Toni Kroos

According to a transfer update from The Daily Star, Manchester United have been offered Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos alongside a host of other Premier League clubs. The Red Devils are believed to be eyeing Kroos and Ten Hag could look to strike a free transfer in 2024.

The former Bayern Munich man is said to be open to having a crack at the English top flight before finishing his excellent career; however, Manchester United may need to fend off competition from Chelsea, Newcastle United, Manchester City and West Ham United for his signature.

Kroos, who was dubbed a "great player" by Jurgen Klopp in 2021, has been in and out of Carlo Ancelotti's starting side at Real Madrid this campaign, registering one goal and three assists in his 13 outings for the La Liga giants in 2023/24 (Kroos stats - Transfermarkt).

Lacking bodies in midfield, Manchester United could do a lot worse than to turn to someone like Kroos, who has seen and done it all in European club football, to shore up their engine room.