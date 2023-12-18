Manchester United could be set for some big off-field changes in the near future as they prepare for Sir Jim Ratcliffe to officially purchase his stake in the club and one key appointment is already being lined up.

As we all now know, Manchester United are awaiting the green light for Ratcliffe to complete his investment in the club after a long, drawn-out saga, which also saw Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani in the running to take over the Premier League giants. The INEOS founder is set take a 25% stake in the Red Devils and will play a major part in changing the landscape on and off the field after years of frustration at the much-maligned Glazer family's running of the club.

Speaking in his Daily Briefing via CaughtOffside, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that it is only a matter of time before Ratcliffe and company take office at Old Trafford, stating to the outlet:

"We are all hearing 1000 reports a day regarding the announcement of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s deal to take over 25% of Manchester United as it is a situation that is always changing because it’s a big deal and lawyers are on it."

"I don’t know the day when it will happen but for sure the situation remains the same: it is only a matter of time, it’s not in danger and it will happen soon. The timing will be important for Man United regarding the business they do in January."

Now, one of Ratcliffe's key targets to recruit in a football operations capacity has become clearer as his minority takeover nears, according to a fresh report.

Man Utd look to appoint top target Dan Ashworth

According to The Sun, Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth is Manchester United's number top target to take on a similar role at Old Trafford and the Toon Army are reportedly braced for an official approach once Ratcliffe's incoming investment is officially ratified. The report adds that 'the Red Devils could offer Ashworth a role that could convince him to quit Newcastle barely a year after joining.'

Manchester United's next five fixtures - all competitions Competition Opponent Premier League West Ham United (A) Premier League Aston Villa (H) Premier League Nottingham Forest (A) FA Cup Wigan Athletic (A) Premier League Tottenham Hotspur (H)

The report also states that Newcastle have now placed Bournemouth recruitment expert Richard Hughes at the top of their own list as they prepare for all eventualities in what they describe as a boost for Man Utd and by extension Ratcliffe.

Erik ten Hag's recruitment at Old Trafford has been questionable at times over the last couple of years and there could feasibly be scope for clearer lines of communication on that front with the right sort of appointments made, potentially with Ashworth helping in that department.

Nevertheless, the Dutchman will surely be solely focused on the rest of the festive period as he looks to get his faltering side up off the canvas once again, with Ratcliffe and co looking at off-field additions.