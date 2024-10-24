Manchester United are keeping an eye on a £13 million-rated defender as they eye a possible long-term replacement for Luke Shaw, according to a new report. The Red Devils were very busy during the summer, as INEOS looked to make their mark on the team after their recent takeover. However, a position that fans were hoping would be strengthened wasn’t, as United decided against signing a new left-back.

Related Man Utd spotted scouting Kvaratskhelia but left wowed by second Napoli star Man Utd sent officials on a recent scouting mission and were left impressed by one player in particular.

Earlier this week, United fan/pundit Mark Goldbridge spoke of his surprise that the club didn’t look to sign a left-back in the summer. This is because Shaw has suffered with a lot of injuries in the last 12 to 18 months, missing the majority of last season and again yet to feature in this campaign. Goldbridge believes the decision not to sign a left-back, given Shaw’s injury record and Tyrell Malacia missing all of last season, was "unbelievable.”

United may look to sign a left-back in the near future, but they are also keeping their options open about improving other parts of their squad once again. That is because United officials were spotted scouting Napoli duo Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Alessandro Buongiorno in their game against Empoli last weekend.

United staff were there to take in Kvaratskhelia in particular, but are said to have been left impressed by Buongiorno, who is a centre-back for the Italian side. But he is not the only defender United are looking at, as they are also keeping an eye on a promising left-back, which may please Goldbridge.

Man Utd tracking £13m-rated gem to replace Luke Shaw

According to TBR Football, Manchester United are keeping an eye on left-back Julio Soler as they look at different options heading into 2025. The left-back spot has been rather tricky for the Red Devils in the last year or so, as Shaw and Malacia have been unavailable for the majority of the time, meaning they have had to play players there who are unfamiliar with the role.

Diogo Dalot has been United’s main left-back in recent times, and while he has done a decent job, officials at Old Trafford are now looking at left-back options heading into the next transfer window.

This report states that a host of players are on United’s radar, and one of those is Soler, who is currently playing for Lanus in Argentina. The 19-year-old, who was valued at £13 million in the summer when Liverpool were interested in his services, came through the academy at Lanus, and his performances for them earned him the chance to represent Argentina in the Olympics during the summer.

Julio Soler's Lanus stats Apps 49 Goals 0 Assists 2

As well as United, a number of European clubs are said to be keeping an eye on Soler, but the Red Devils have been active in recent months and have made “checks” on the player, who is said to be rated very highly.