Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is set to raid the January transfer market as he eyes a solution to his injury crisis at Old Trafford, according to reports.

Football Insider have delivered a worrying piece of Manchester United news concerning Red Devils boss Ten Hag's handling of the dressing room at Old Trafford, amid a backdrop of unsavoury incidents behind-the-scenes this term.

Antony, Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho have all been caught up in off-field scenarios over the course of Ten Hag's tenure in charge, while Harry Maguire was stripped of the captaincy at Old Trafford, and the Premier League giants' hierarchy are now believed to be worried that the Dutchman lacks the 'soft skills' to efficiently manage his group of players.

In other news which concerns Manchester United's takeover, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is poised to complete a deal to assume control of 25% of the club, will look to 'accelerate' plans to expand Old Trafford to a capacity of 90,000 following widespread discourse that the facilities at the club need to be modernized, as per The Times.

The Glazer family have come under heavy scrutiny for their neglect of one of the most famous stadiums in world football and now it seems as if Ratcliffe has designs on correcting that issue. Ratcliffe reportedly bargained hard in negotiations to improve club infrastructure.

Controversial loanee Greenwood, who is on the books of La Liga side Getafe after being allowed to leave the Red Devils during the summer, is at the centre of a new Manchester United transfer update from The Mirror, which claims that Sevilla are among a batch of clubs in Spain vying to secure his signature permanently.

Greenwood is under contract at Manchester United until 2025; however, he is not expected to play for the Red Devils again after a lengthy investigation into his behaviour away from the field.

Manchester United's last five results - all competitions Competition Opponent and result Venue Premier League Manchester United 2-1 Brentford Old Trafford Champions League Manchester United 2-3 Galatasaray Old Trafford Premier League Manchester United 0-1 Crystal Palace Old Trafford EFL Cup Manchester United 3-0 Crystal Palace Old Trafford Premier League Burnley 0-1 Manchester United Turf Moor

Manchester United transfer news - Marc Guehi

Football Insider have issued another Manchester United transfer update, this time detailing that Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has emerged as a target for the Red Devils following Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez both suffering injuries in the opening period of the 2023/24 campaign.

The England international has also been tracked by the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur over the last couple of years, but after it was revealed that a centre-back is the Glazers' next transfer priority, it seems United are well in the mix for the Palace star.

Guehi has made nine appearances in all competitions for Crystal Palace this term and has also found his way into the England squad as he continues to be a pivotal player for Roy Hodgson's men (Guehi statistics - Transfermarkt).

Labelled a "brick wall" by Club Brugge goalkeeper Josef Bursik, Guehi's stock continues to rise and a move to Manchester United could help the 23-year-old showcase his talents at the elite level.