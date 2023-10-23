Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly eyeing a reshuffle in the engine room and has identified someone who could be brought in to negate concerns over one of his star men.

According to an update on Jadon Sancho's future from The Sunday Mirror, the Red Devils winger's career at Old Trafford is now over, even if he were to apologise to coach Ten Hag for their public feud earlier in the campaign. England international Sancho had attracted interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq in the summer and the Gulf region-based outfit failed with a loan swoop for his services with an obligation to buy him for £45 million.

Manchester United are hopeful suitors from Saudi Arabia will re-emerge, as European clubs Borussia Dortmund and Juventus, who are also keen on the 23-year-old, would have to convince the Red Devils to cover some of Sancho's hefty salary in the event he were to depart Old Trafford.

Speaking of Saudi Arabia, The Mirror has indicated that the Red Devils could face competition from clubs in the Middle East to land former AS Monaco director Paul Mitchell.

The report states that several established Saudi Pro League clubs are interested in bringing a sporting director to the fore to take them to the next level amid the nation's flurry of spending in the transfer market in recent months. Manchester United have a long-standing interest in the 42-year-old, who has helped facilitate Dele Alli's move to Tottenham Hotspur and Sadio Mane's spell at Southampton in the past.

Next up for Manchester United is a vital tie in the Champions League at home to Copenhagen at Old Trafford on Tuesday night as they aim to get off the mark in Europe's elite competition after consecutive losses against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray.

Manchester United's next five fixtures - all competitions Competition Opponent Venue Champions League Copenhagen Old Trafford Premier League Manchester City Old Trafford EFL Cup Newcastle United Old Trafford Premier League Fulham Craven Cottage Champions League Copenhagen Parken Stadium

According to a Manchester United transfer update from FootballTransfers, the Red Devils sent scouts to watch Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in action against Mallorca on Saturday in their 1-0 victory.

Red Devils boss Ten Hag reportedly now sees the defensive midfield area as a priority due to Casemiro's recent drop in form and frequent injury issues. Japanese winger Takefusa Kubo was also subject to attention from scouts and could be a potential Sancho replacement.

Zubimendi, who has been labelled as a "great player" by Barcelona manager Xavi, has made 11 appearances in all competitions this campaign for Real Sociedad, registering one goal and one assist in the process (Zubimendi statistics - Transfermarkt).

Building toward the future, Zubimendi could potentially be a long-term replacement for Casemiro, whose recent struggles with injury problems are bound to provoke concern at Old Trafford due to his age.