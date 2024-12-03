Manchester United have placed an international defender on their transfer shortlist, having held talks with the player when Erik ten Hag was in charge. Ruben Amorim’s reign as head coach is now well underway, and while the games come thick and fast, INEOS are putting plans in place ahead of the January transfer window opening.

Man Utd transfer news

It has been claimed that January could be a quiet window for the Red Devils, given they spent heavily in the summer and are still trying to stay within the financial fair play rules. However, there could be one or two departures at Old Trafford in the New Year, and that may help them bring in one or two new arrivals.

One player who could leave United in January is defender Diogo Dalot, as Real Madrid are said to be talking to the Premier League side over a possible deal. The Spanish giants are looking to sign a new right-back, and Dalot has emerged on their radar, but it may be a difficult deal for them to do, as United are demanding at least £41 million.

In terms of arrivals, United have recently sent scouts to watch midfielder Valentin Atangana. A midfield addition looks to be on the cards for the summer at the very latest, as Christian Eriksen and Casemiro look set to leave Old Trafford come the end of the campaign. The Red Devils are among the Premier League clubs keeping an eye on the exciting midfielder.

Man Utd plotting transfer swoop for £20m-rated defender

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United have placed defender David Raum on their shortlist, as their search for a new left-back continues. The 26-year-old currently plays for German side RB Leipzig and has done so since 2022, when he joined from Hoffenheim.

Plettenberg reports there were "concrete discussions" about Raum's possible wages at Old Trafford last summer under Ten Hag, while he is "considered to be a very good fit for Ruben Amorim’s new system" and is represented by ROOF Agency, who have "excellent connections to the Premier League".

Raum, who has won 26 caps for his national side, Germany, has been a top performer in the Bundesliga for several seasons now. Last season, he scored two goals and registered an impressive 10 assists in 31 Bundesliga games, which has only been bettered by his final season at Hoffenheim, where he scored three goals and recorded 13 assists in 32 league games.

David Raum's RB Leipzig stats Apps 89 Goals 3 Assists 16

United have kept a close eye on him for a while, and they are “monitoring” his development. Raum is under contract until the summer of 2027 and is currently not playing for Leipzig, as he suffered an injury at the beginning of October. The left-back could cost United around £20 million, as Transfermarkt value the player at 25 million euros.