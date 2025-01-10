Manchester United have joined the transfer battle to sign Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to newspapers in Paris, who have been closely following PSG's own interest.

Man Utd transfer news

Over a week into the January transfer window, United’s window has been focused on the future of Marcus Rashford. But while speculation continues over the Englishman, the Red Devils have put plans in place in terms of players they would like to sign if and when money becomes available.

It was reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano earlier this week that United placed Patrick Dorgu on their transfer wishlist. The left-sided defender joins Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez and PSG’s Nuno Mendes on the list of potential targets, but those two are considered more expensive than Dorgu, who is said to be valued at around £30 million.

As well as looking at Dorgu, the Premier League side have made an enquiry to sign Kang-in Lee from Paris Saint-Germain. INEOS are exploring the possibility of getting a deal over the line, as PSG are looking to get £33 million for the attacker, but they also face competition from Newcastle United.

Ruben Amorim also has his eye on strengthening his goalkeeper department, as reports have emerged that United have sent a scout to watch Mads Hermansen of Leicester City, and they could take advantage of a potential Foxes PSR breach to complete a transfer. The Red Devils are aware of his “potential availability” as the goalkeeper is Leicester’s most “likely sale” if they fail to comply with PSR.

Man Utd are trying to hijack PSG's Kvaratskhelia move

INEOS are not stopping there, as according to L’Equipe, relayed by Get Football News France, Man United are now trying to hijack PSG’s move to sign Kvaratskhelia from Napoli this month.

Kvaratskhelia, who is sponsored by Adidas, has been an impressive player for Napoli since joining the club in 2022. The forward has continued to be a shining light for the Italian side, scoring a bundle of goals and creating plenty of chances for his teammates - this season the winger has scored five and recorded three assists in 17 Serie A games. The Georgia international is still under contract until 2027, but a move could materialise this month.

PSG have been long-term admirers of the winger, and last summer they came close to bringing him to the French capital. That interest has not disappeared, as Fabrizio Romano reports that PSG are continuing to try and sign Kvaratskhelia this month, with both clubs in direct contact and PSG willing to offer Milan Skriniar plus cash to get a deal over the line.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's 24/25 Serie A stats Apps 17 Starts 15 Minutes per game 70 Goals 5 xG 4.14 Shots per game 2.9 Goal conversion 10% Assists 3 xAG 2.97 Big chances created 5 Key passes 1.7

However, they are not the only team chasing the Napoli attacker, as L’Equipe reports that United are looking to hijack PSG’s transfer move by offering Rashford in part exchange for Kvaratskhelia. This offer is likely to include money as well, but it is unclear if it is enough to convince Napoli, as the forward has a release clause worth £100 million.