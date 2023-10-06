Manchester United's squad depth has already been tested this season, with a number of injuries far from helping their attempts to get back to their best form under Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman will be incredibly frustrated by his side's start to the Premier League season, as well as the fact that he still doesn't have a full squad to choose from with the pressure mounting.

What the current campaign has proven so far is United's need for January reinforcements, whether that's just for adding depth to their squad, or ensuring that Ten Hag's starting side is strong enough to finish inside the top four. That said, reports suggest that the Red Devils are looking to sign one particular La Liga forward.

Latest Man Utd transfer news

United welcomed the likes of Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund during the summer transfer window, in an attempt to build a squad ready to close the gap on treble winners Manchester City. Seven games into the season, however, and that gap looks even bigger than last year, with Ten Hag's side enduring a run to forget, which has already featured four defeats.

When the January transfer swings open, those at Old Trafford look set to seek further additions in the hope of turning things around. According to reports in Spain, which provided a Man Utd transfer update on Umar Sadiq, the Red Devils, and by extension owners the Glazers, are looking to sign the Real Sociedad forward in the winter transfer window. The Nigerian shares an agent with United centre-back Raphael Varane, potentially making any deal easier to complete.

Given that the Red Devils only just welcomed Hojlund to bolster their forward options, Sadiq could come in as a backup option, especially if Anthony Martial sees out the end of his contract, before possibly leaving on a free next summer.

Who is Umar Sadiq?

Manchester United's reported interest in Sadiq is an interesting one, to say the least. The Sociedad man, hailed as a "revelation" in Spain by journalist Josh Bunting, missed the majority of last season through injury, and hasn't exactly got off to a flying start in the current campaign, failing to score once in eight games in all competitions.

Sadiq did show glimpses of his talent in the small part that he did play last season, though, scoring three times in six appearances in all competitions, perhaps proving why United are reportedly interested in making their move. Currently 26 years old, too, the forward could be entering his prime, and therefore, in theory, could be on the verge of his best form.

Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has certainly been impressed by Sadiq in the past, seemingly praising the Nigerian when he played for Partizan Belgrade, saying, via the official Manchester United Twitter: "I've watched many of their games. They're a team with some pace, a big strong striker and some talent in there, with two or three very exciting players."

With that said, when the January transfer window swings open, it will be interesting to see whether United decide to pursue Sadiq's signature, or if the forward remains a Sociedad and La Liga player for the near future.