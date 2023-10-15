Manchester United are expected to trigger a contract extension for one of their first-team stars, with a fresh report detailing that Erik ten Hag wants to keep him at Old Trafford.

Who is out of contract at Man United?

In the Premier League, Tom Heaton, Jonny Evans, Hannibal Mejbri, Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will all have reached the end of their deals upon the conclusion of the current campaign, alongside Sofyan Amrabat and Sergio Reguilon, who are both only on loan (Manchester United contracts).

As per Football Insider, Wan-Bissaka has already entered discussions with the Red Devils regarding putting pen to paper on fresh terms, with the boss having had a change of heart over his future at the club, though he’s not the only one set to be rewarded.

In M16, Victor Lindelof first arrived when he joined from Benfica back in 2017, and during his six years at the club so far, he’s made a total of 241 senior appearances to date, becoming a regular feature of the starting lineup at Old Trafford (Transfermarkt - Lindelof statistics).

However, Sweden’s centre-back will also be out of contract at the end of the term meaning that action will need to be taken should the 29-year-old extend his stay further, and if the following update is to be believed, that’s exactly what the hierarchy are planning on doing.

According to TEAMtalk, which has shared a contract update on Victor Lindelof, Man United are "set to extend" their defender's deal by one year, with the option to do so already included in his terms.

Should Ten Hag indeed push ahead with this decision, it would see the colossus remain at the club until at least 2025 as part of a project that is taking place which is seeing the hierarchy want to seal the futures of several of their squad members in order to compete at the same level as Manchester City and Arsenal.

Despite receiving proposals in the form of pre-contract agreements from admirers in Spain and Italy, the star is set to reject those and instead continue progressing in his journey at Old Trafford which will see him earn a pay rise from £120k-per-week to £140k-per-week (Manchester United salaries).

What are Victor Lindelof's qualities?

Standing at 6 foot 1, Lindelof provides a strong physical presence at the heart of Man United’s backline and he’s made an impressive start to this season where he’s currently recording a 93.1% pass success rate, highlighting his calmness and composure on the ball (WhoScored - Lindelof statistics).

The Vasteras native also likes to contribute to efforts at the opposite end of the pitch where possible having clocked up nine involvements, six assists and three goals, during his time at the club, which is a quality attribute for the boss to have at his disposal.

Furthermore, Lindelof has been hailed a “solid” centre-back by journalist Josh Bunting for the way that he stands up to challenges created by the opposition, so if he were to sign on the dotted line in the near future, it would be nothing less than he deserves.