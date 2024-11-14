A Manchester United player who earns £120,000 a week is being offered to a new club before he gets a chance to prove his worth under new manager Ruben Amorim, according to a recent report.

The Portuguese head coach is now officially in charge at Old Trafford, but with no game for 10 days, he will be getting used to his surroundings and getting to know the small number of players who are not away on international duty.

Related INEOS exploring deal to bring £16m former Man Utd player back under Amorim Amorim will want to address the left-back situation at United and they're now eyeing a former academy graduate.

Man Utd transfer news

Given the change of manager, the January transfer window could be a busy time for the Red Devils, as INEOS could see this as an opportunity to make a move for any targets that may be available to help Amorim gel his new team better.

Already, United have been linked with a move for Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku, making an enquiry over his possible signing. The Frenchman is growing unhappy with his game time at Stamford Bridge, and INEOS could look to take advantage of that and bring the forward to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, the Premier League side is looking into the possibility of using Antony in an agreement to sign another Brazilian. It has been claimed that United could look to use Antony in exchange for Flamengo's Lorran, whom they have had a “long-standing” interest in, as he’s now emerged as one of the brightest prospects in Brazilian football.

Antony may not be the only player to leave Old Trafford, as one defender is now offering his services to a top European team via his entourage.

Victor Lindelof offered to Juventus

According to Tuttosport relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has offered himself to Juventus, who find themselves in an injury crisis in defence. Lindelof has been at Old Trafford since 2017, and since joining from Benfica, he has won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

The Swedish international, who was dubbed “imperious” by writer Dominic Booth in the past, had his contract extension triggered in January this year, and that now runs until the end of this season. He has made seven appearances for United so far this term, three of which have come as starts, in what looks to be his final campaign at the club.

This report states that Lindelof’s agents have put their client's name forward to Juventus, as his representatives have an “excellent” relationship with Juventus sporting director Cristiano Guintoli. The Serie A giants “appreciate” Lindelof’s profile as a player and his playing style, but his age of 30 doesn’t fit into their plans.

Victor Lindelof's Manchester United stats Apps 266 Goals 4 Assists 7

However, his contract situation at Old Trafford, which sees him earn £120,000 a week, makes him an attractive opportunity for them in January or next summer. There has been no clear indication that United will definitely not give Lindelof a new contract, but given his age and the fact he has hardly featured, his exit seems very likely, especially if Amorim favours other defenders ahead of him.