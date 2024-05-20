Manchester United reportedly see a "phenomenal" Premier League player as a priority target in a problem position in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd transfer news

Erik ten Hag's side finished their league campaign with a 2-0 win at Brighton on Sunday, sealing back-to-back victories in the final week, with an FA Cup final against Manchester City still to come this Saturday. It has been a poor year at Old Trafford, however, with an eighth-place finish in the league simply not good enough, and major surgery is needed in the squad this summer.

Centre-back looks like a position that needs to be addressed first and foremost, and various players have been linked with moves to United recently.

In fact, Fabrizio Romano has said that Jean-Clair Todibo, Antonio Silva, Jarrad Branthwaite and Gleison Bremer are all being looked at, telling Caught Offside: "Nothing is close now for United, despite rumours. There are things to clarify internally before moving forward with new signings. I keep mentioning Gleison Bremer, Jean-Clair Todibo, Jarrad Branthwaite, and Antonio Silva among the centre-backs they like but it’s really open still, no decision has been made."

Further up the pitch, Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been backed to make a summer switch to Old Trafford, as United look to bring in proven competition for Rasmus Hojlund moving forward. The England international could feel that now is the right time for a fresh challenge, considering he recently turned 28.

Man Utd want "phenomenal" new full back

According to Jeunes Footeux [via Sport Witness], Manchester United want to sign Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri in the summer window, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe eyeing up several replacements in the left back position, where both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have been unable to stay fit.

The Wolves star is seen as rhe priority target in that area of the pitch ahead of next season, preferring him to a possibly cheaper option in Stade Brest rising star Bradley Locko, who is mentioned in the report as a target for several Premier League clubs, including United.

Ait-Nouri could be a perfect summer addition by United, with the Wolves ace ticking so many boxes when it comes to what Ratcliffe may be looking for. At just 22, the Algerian would be a long-term addition by the Red Devils, but he is already an established Premier League player, making 98 appearances in the competition.

His ability to play in a left wing-back role is makes him a versatile choice, while journalist Tim Spiers has said of him in the past: "Ait-Nouri was phenomenal. I know it’s only one game and he’s a kid, and he got a lot of space at times, but he played with such enthusiasm and really helped stretch that game out on the left."

Rayan Ait-Nouri's Premier League stats this season Total Starts 33 Appearances 29 Goals 2 Assists 1 Tackles per game 2.2 Dribbles per game 1.9 Pass completion rate 86.6%

Ait-Nouri is only actually earning £10,000 per week at Wolves currently, which seems low for a key player at a Premier League club, so he could jump at the chance to receive a bigger pay day elsewhere. With Shaw and Malacia both injury-prone, the left-back position has to be addressed this summer, and the four-cap Algeria international looks like a brilliant option.