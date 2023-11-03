Manchester United are thought to be eyeing up a move for a "genius" new manager to possibly replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s Man Utd future

The Red Devils have already lost eight times in 15 games so far this season, something that hasn’t happened since the 1962/63 season. As a result, there has been plenty of speculation over Ten Hag’s position in charge, and after the 3-0 EFL Cup defeat to Newcastle United on Wednesday, Ten Hag was asked about his future, to which he said:

“I'm a fighter. I’m confident I can do it, but at this moment we are in a bad place. I take responsibility — but I see it as a challenge. I have to stick together with my players and fight together.”

Next up for the Red Devils is a trip to London to take on Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime. Defeat there could see United fall into the bottom half of the table, and by the looks of things, the manager appears to be on ‘thin ice’.

According to The Times, Man Utd have considered possible replacements for Ten Hag, naming Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim and Zinedine Zidane as two potential candidates.

Zinedine Zidane’s manager history

Zidane appears to be a name on the club’s radar, and it’s easy to see why following the success he has had with Real Madrid. The former midfielder had two stints as manager at the Bernabeu, taking charge of 263 games in all competitions and averaging over two points per game in Spain. (Zinedine Zidane stats – Transfermarkt)

He has been out of work since 2021 and has previously been hailed by Steve McManaman, who described him as a "tactical genius".

“He’s done an incredible job. If he were any other coach, we’d be exhausted from applauding him. The fact that he’s so great, the fact he doesn’t want applause, the fact he’s nice and laid-back, people don’t think he’s a tactical genius, but he really is.”

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid manager honours Year Champions League 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18 FIFA Club World Cup 2016/17, 2017/18 La Liga 2016/17, 2019/20 UEFA Supercup 2016/17, 2017/18 Spanish Supercup 2017/18, 2019/20

As can be seen, Zidane won 11 major honours as Madrid manager, so he could be viewed as a natural winner to come in and make an instant impact at Old Trafford, should the club eventually part ways with Ten Hag. For now, though, it looks as if Ten Hag’s position is safe, but if things fail to improve, a move for Zidane could be one to watch, especially as he is without a club at this moment in time.