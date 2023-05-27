Any Manchester United move for Neymar this summer will depend on the outcome of their ownership situation, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

What's going on with Man United and Neymar?

Erik ten Hag's side have been linked with a sensational swoop for the 31-year-old, who looks set to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The Brazil superstar will come at a heavy price, with his £941k-per-week wages providing a stumbling block for any team interested, and it would be a significant investment for an injury-prone player.

Speaking on The House of Champions, Romano revealed that United would only be able to move for Neymar once their ownership situation is resolved, and the outcome of the battle will determine whether they indeed move for the forward or not.

"I can confirm and I can say that at the moment, nothing is concrete for Neymar's future, so nothing is happening now, this week or next week, it will take time, "he stated.

"With Manchester United, from what I understand, I saw the reports coming from France, but from what I'm told there is absolutely nothing at this stage with the current ownership.

"We have to wait and see who's going to be, if there is going to be a new owner of Manchester United and, in that moment, what kind of strategy they will have.

"If they want to sign that kind of player, or maybe follow what Erik ten Hag is doing, that may be going on different kinds of player with different kinds of projects. But at the moment between Neymar and Manchester United there is nothing."

Should Man United move for Neymar?

United's top priority this window is to reportedly sign a striker in the mould of a traditional number nine, with Harry Kane a top target.

Although Neymar has proven to be a top-quality goalscorer over his career, and has even chipped in with 18 goals this season, the "special talent" is not an out-and-out number nine that Ten Hag reportedly desires.

His injury problems over the years have held his progress back at PSG, and despite his obvious quality, he may not be worth the heavy financial cost it would incur to sign him.

Marcus Rashford has had a productive season with 30 goals across all competitions, often playing on the left wing, and whilst he could potentially play through the middle with Neymar out wide, United may be better off investing in younger players.

United have failed in the past when it comes to big-name signings, with the likes of Radamel Falcao, Bastian Schweinsteiger and more recently Cristiano Ronaldo encountering problems during their spells at Old Trafford, and Ten Hag may be keen to take the squad in a different direction to avoid previous errors.