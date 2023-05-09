Manchester United could look to sign Neymar this summer if prospective new owner Sheikh Jassim wins control of the club, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

What's the latest transfer news involving Neymar?

As per The Mirror, Neymar's future at Paris Saint-Germain is said to be 'under scrutiny' as the summer transfer window approaches, with interest from the Premier League in his signature thought to be prevalent.

The Brazil icon has endured another injury-hit campaign at the Parc des Princes and may be set for a new challenge come the off-season while he still retains the title of being the world's most expensive import following his £198 million move from Barcelona in 2017.

GOAL report that Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle United have all been linked with a swoop for Neymar and the Premier League is believed to be his preferred destination if an exit from Paris Saint-Germain comes to fruition.

Capology understands the 31-year-old earns around €1,083,846 (£943,000) per week at his current employers on a contract that runs until June 2025.

Manchester United may also be set for a change in ownership at Old Trafford, with Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim having submitted a bid of around £5 billion to take 100% control of the club from the Glazer family, as per Sky News.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Sheth thinks that Sheikh Jassim could view Neymar as a statement signing for the Premier League giants if he can stave off competition from elsewhere to win the ownership battle for the Red Devils.

Sheth said: “The same could go for Manchester United as well. If Jassim and the Qataris were to take over, would Neymar be someone that could fit into their plan as that kind of marquee signing that they'd want to make? I'd expect, as it stands at the moment, that you wouldn't expect Neymar to be at PSG next season."

Would Neymar be a good signing for Manchester United?

Neymar is a truly world class footballer and would bring an extra element of flair to Manchester United's forward line if Erik Ten Hag was able to tempt him to Old Trafford.

In 2022/23, Neymar has scored 17 times and laid on a further 18 assists from 29 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

FBRef also shows that he has once again been one of Paris Saint-Germain's main chance providers this term, racking up 143 completed shot-creating actions in Ligue 1 and the Champions League combined.

It looks as if his future at the French giants may have ventured into a corridor of uncertainty and Manchester United may have the opportunity to pull off a blockbuster deal to bring Neymar to the Premier League in the prime of his career.