Manchester United ownership bidder Sheikh Jassim and his Nine Two Foundation may take optimism from the fact that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his firm INEOS haven't gained an exclusivity agreement at Old Trafford, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest takeover news involving Manchester United?

Jamie Jackson, who is a journalist for The Guardian, has given an update regarding the state of play surrounding the ownership situation at Manchester United on Twitter, stating: "As I understand it, Sheikh Jassim is still waiting to hear back from Glazers regarding his last bid for Man Utd."

Sky Sports report that despite the ongoing takeover process, the Glazer family have yet to enter into a period of exclusivity with either Sheikh Jassim and the Nine Two Foundation or Ratcliffe, who is fronting the bid from INEOS to assume control at Old Trafford.

As per The Mirror, Sheikh Jassim wants to assume 100% control of the Premier League side while Ratcliffe is keen to purchase a 69% stake in the club, which would allow Joel and Avram Glazer to stay on as minority stakeholders.

BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone has claimed that Sheikh Jassim may even move to submit a fifth bid to try and win the bidding war for the Red Devils.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs echoes the sentiment that the Nine Two Foundation could offer a higher amount yet to try and seize control of Manchester United.

Jacobs told FFC: "On the flip side, Nine Two Foundation take confidence from the fact that despite that cautious optimism, INEOS have not been placed in a period of exclusivity or given the title of the preferred bidder. What that means is the door is always open. I think the Nine Two Foundation feel like INEOS is almost a stalking horse to try and drive up the price, so if Qatar are to succeed, then they're still likely to have to go higher, which would mean if we include the indicative offer, a fifth bid."

What now for Manchester United?

It remains to be seen off the pitch as this ownership scenario carries which that may deplete Erik Ten Hag's ability to enter into the transfer market this summer for reinforcements if the Glazer family haven't managed to help facilitate a deal before the window opens in June.

As per ESPN, Ten Hag has stated in a recent interview that he isn't sure what the state of play may be with regards to his potential to recruit players in the off-season, stating: "I think it's clear what I want, but it's not up to me. It's about others in this club. The family are the owners, they make the decisions. It's not up to me, so I do everything I can and I influence the processes I'm in charge of.

"I'm focusing on improving the squad, the team development, so I have to make sure the team is progressing and I'm focusing on that.

Manchester United are expected to be in for several additions and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is believed to have 'agreed' personal terms over a prospective move to Old Trafford, as per The Guardian.

Nevertheless, we will probably find out more about who's money Manchester United will be spending after this weekend, where the Red Devils face the task of taking on Premier League champions Manchester City in the FA Cup final for another shot at silverware this term.