Manchester United still face a waiting game in their search for new owners as 'everything is in the Glazers' hands', according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest takeover news involving Manchester United?

As per The Financial Times, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his petrochemicals firm INEOS could perform a 'phased takeover' where all six members of the Glazer family retain shares in the club before being weeded out in the coming years gradually.

The report states that despite fan frustrations over the timeline of any potential deal, no agreement is 'expected imminently' and it may still take some time to get over the line.

Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is also in the running to buy Manchester United; however, journalist for The Guardian, Jamie Jackson, has delivered an update on his offer to buy the Premier League giants, stating on Twitter: "As I understand it, Sheikh Jassim is still waiting to hear back from Glazers regarding his last bid for Man Utd".

Sheikh Jassim wants to buy 100% of the club while Ratcliffe is keen to buy an initial 69% of Manchester United, as per BBC Sport.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Romano thinks that the Glazer family still have full control of the destiny of Manchester United.

Romano said: "Both INEOS Group and the Qatari group are still in there and still working on a takeover behind the scenes, but everything is in the Glazers' hands, so we're still waiting."

What next for Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag will hope his side can recover from the disappointment of their 2-1 FA Cup final to Manchester City last weekend ahead of returning for pre-season following a well-deserved break from action.

The Dutchman will be hopeful of adding some high-profile signings to strengthen his roster, with Chelsea ace Mason Mount and Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane being identified as key targets, as per The Telegraph.

Football Insider also claim that West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice is someone that is being courted at Old Trafford and it is believed that Manchester United are 'realistic contenders' to sign the England international.

Rice is valued at £100 million by Hammers boss David Moyes and the Red Devils will also need to beat off stiff competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal to secure his services.

Next term, Manchester United will have designs on being able to put together a title challenge; however, matters off the field may have a say on the level of recruitment they can carry out if their ownership debacle is to drag on into the opening stages of the transfer window.