Manchester United are back in contact with a potential Erik ten Hag successor as they look to plan for all eventualities, it has been claimed.

Erik ten Hag running out of time

It is no secret that Ten Hag is under massive pressure at Old Trafford, just months after signing a new deal with the Red Devils.

If the FA Cup win against Manchester City papered over cracks in his management, playstyle and results, then the opening part of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign has widened those cracks to chasms.

His return of eight points in seven games is the worst in Manchester United's Premier League history, breaking a record he himself set 12 months ago, a clear demonstration that his side are going firmly in the wrong direction.

Currently 14th in the Premier League, Manchester United have won just twice and for his side's most recent 0-0 draw with Aston Villa he dropped almost all of the signings he has made to date, with Lisandro Martinez, Manuel Ugarte, Casemiro, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee and Antony all among the substitutes.

Clearly, a decision has to be made soon as United's early blip threatens to derail their season, and now it seems that the United hierarchy are sounding out replacements once more.

Now, TBR report that Manchester United have reopened contacts with free agent manager Thomas Tuchel as INEOS are "drawing up contingency plans" should they decide to sack Ten Hag.

The former Chelsea man, dubbed "exceptional" by Sky Sports presenter Dougie Critchley on X, has been out of work since he was sacked by Bayern Munich at the end of last season and was strongly linked with the Manchester United job over the summer.

Now, it has been reported that talks are back on, and that "Tuchel’s people have had contact once again" from the Red Devils as Ten Hag remains under scrutiny.

Thomas Tuchel's PL record vs Erik ten Hag Thomas Tuchel Erik ten Hag Games 63 83 Wins 35 43 Win % 56% 52% Points per game 1.94 1.72 Goals scored per game 1.73 1.45 Goals against per game 0.87 1.31

On paper, it would certainly be an upgrade; during his time in the Premier League, Tuchel's Chelsea averaged more points per game, more goals scored, and fewer goals conceded than Ten Hag's time at Manchester United has currently produced.

England role complicates Man Utd move for Tuchel

One thing that may have prompted a resurgence in talks between Manchester United and Tuchel is the potential vacancy to manage the England national team, with the German firmly in the frame for the job.

Current interim boss Lee Carsley has done little to suggest that he wants or deserves the role on a full-time basis, and German outlet Bild report that Tuchel is "in talks to become the next England manager", which would prevent him taking up the post at Old Trafford.

The role has been vacant since Gareth Southgate's departure after a second consecutive EURO final defeat, and the FA will be looking to fill it in the not too distant future, which could leave Tuchel with a choice to make on his future.

For his part, he is thought to be keen on the Manchester United role, but they may have to move quickly to ensure his head isn't turned by the lure of the Three Lions.