Manchester United are now battling Liverpool for the signature of a rising star, who could be brought in to replace a first-team player this summer, according to a report.

Man Utd struggling defensively

It would be fair to say Man United have struggled at both ends of the pitch this season, with Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund struggling to deliver in attack, while there have also been some very poor defensive performances.

The Red Devils have conceded three goals at home against the likes of Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion, and their frailties were on show once again in the 2-2 draw against Everton at the weekend, with Harry Maguire receiving criticism.

There has been doubt over Maguire for quite some time, with the Englishman being stripped of the captaincy during the Erik ten Hag era, and there are now indications Ruben Amorim is looking to bring in a replacement this summer.