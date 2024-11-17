In need of yet another rebuild, Manchester United are now reportedly battling to sign one of Ruben Amorim's targets who has a release clause as expensive as £67m in 2025.

Man Utd transfer news

Recently linked with both Harry Kane and Leroy Sane, it's certainly seems as though Manchester United are done messing around. The arrival of Amorim must be a turning point. With INEOS in and a modern structure as a result of their arrival, which includes sporting director Dan Ashworth, the Red Devils must begin their journey back to the top of English football.

Starting against Ipswich Town after the international break, Manchester United have the chance to turn in the right direction and create a positive out of a season which looked destined to end in failure.

In an ideal world for those at Old Trafford, Amorim will take Manchester United into a European place - whether that's the Champions League or the Europa League - before turning his attention to much-needed reinforcements.

According to Caught Offside, Manchester United are now battling Aston Villa to sign Oihan Sancet from Athletic Bilbao. The deal may not come cheap, however, given that the Spaniard reportedly has a release clause as high as €80m (£67m) to create an instant obstacle in the way of any deal taking place next summer.

Despite welcoming Manuel Ugarte in the summer, United's midfield has still looked incomplete in the last couple of months, with an ageing Casemiro still featuring at the heart of the side. Clearly in need of at least one other reinforcement in the middle of the park, Sancet could yet emerge to become an ideal option to complete Amorim's midfield.

"Incredible" Sancet could complete Amorim's midfield

Amorim's preference for a back three with four midfielders ahead, two further advanced number 10s and one leading striker could make Sancet the perfect fit at Old Trafford. Whilst Ugarte and perhaps Kobbie Mainoo sit deeper, it's Sancet who could fill one of the two number 10 roles to great effect if Manchester United make their move.

The Athletic Bilbao man has earned plenty of fans over the years, including Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig who described his form in 2022 as "incredible" when the midfielder was just 21 years old and on the rise.

Now 24-year-old, Sancet has only continued an impressive rise, scoring five goals in 12 games in all competitions so far this season. If Manchester United are looking to sharpen a fairly blunt attack then beating Aston Villa to the midfielder's signature may well be the key. As Amorim seeks much-needed reinforcements, Sancet could be one to keep an eye on.