As Manchester United continue to struggle defensively even after Ruben Amorim's arrival, those at Old Trafford now reportedly believe that one West Ham player could be the perfect solution to their new manager's problem.

Man Utd transfer news

With five goals in two games since his arrival, finding the back of the net has far from been the problem for Manchester United under the former Sporting Club boss.

Instead, the Red Devils have looked refreshingly sharp going forward, scoring goals within the first two minutes in consecutive games - the latest of which helped them on their way to defeat Bodo/Glimt 3-2. However, what has remained an issue is United's inability to prevent the goals from finding the back of the net at the other end, conceding three times in two games.

It is, of course, very early days under the new manager but the flow of goals has at least brought some excitement back to Old Trafford, and when 2025 arrives, Amorim could receive the defensive solution that he so desperately needs.

According to reports in Spain, Manchester United chiefs now believe that Nayef Aguerd can become a key solution for Amorim after rediscovering his best form on loan at Real Sociedad from West Ham United, with the Red Devils seeing him as perfect for the new system.

Set to return to the Hammers in the summer, Aguerd could yet have the chance to make his biggest move yet by joining up with Amorim at Manchester United. It would be quite the move, given that the defender was allowed to leave the London Stadium on loan in the summer.

To go from a West Ham outcast to a Manchester United defender in the space of one year would certainly be a leap. At 28 years old and in his prime, however, the Red Devils' interest could come at the perfect time.

"Stylish" Aguerd would be a shock solution

Although INEOS are attempting to steer away from the mistake of signing star names simply because of their reputation, Aguerd would undoubtedly be a surprise option to turn to. The central defender never became the star of the show in West Ham's backline, only to step up for Sociedad on loan, but those initial question marks still remain.

Former manager David Moyes was still full of praise for Aguerd despite his inconsistencies at the London Stadium, previously saying via The Evening Standard: "We really wanted to buy him two years ago. He’s a really good player, really good on the ball, stylish. He’s got some really good attributes and I think he will big a plus to us.”

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Matthijs de Ligt Nayef Aguerd Progressive Passes 16 29 Aerial Duels Won 20 24 Ball Recoveries 28 38 Tackles Won 5 11

The numbers also provide damning evidence that Aguerd may well be the solution that United need, especially when compared to how De Ligt has performed. The disappointing Dutchman has so far struggled to transform the Red Devils' backline since arriving from Bayern Munich in the summer. Now, the responsibility could fall the way of a shock candidate in Aguerd.