Manchester United could look to make an offer for a "world class" player in a hurry after INEOS held internal discussions over his signature last week, according to an intriguing new transfer claim.

Man Utd transfer news

The summer transfer window may be closed, but that doesn't mean the Red Devils aren't continuing to be linked with potential new signings, having brought in the likes of Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee earlier in the year.

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk has emerged as a surprise target for United in the January window, as they look to test the Seagulls' resolve, although opinion may be split about whether the 32-year-old is the right target to bring in, given his age.

Adrien Rabiot is also seen as an option, with the France international now a free agent after his summer exit from Juventus, should Erik ten Hag feel that immediate midfielder reinforcements are needed after Casemiro's disastrous performance against Liverpool in the Premier League last weekend. Man Utd chiefs are said to have held internal discussions last week about whether to make a move.

In terms of the managerial situation at Old Trafford, Ten Hag's job looks to be safe for the time being, but pressure is mounting on him by the week. Former Germany boss Joachim Low has been mentioned as a potential successor to the Dutchman.

Man Utd could soon table offer for "world class" star

According to a new update from Le Figaro [via Sport Witness], Manchester United are considering tabling an offer for Rabiot, so it seems things have developed since the internal talks last week. Newcastle United are also eyeing a bid for the 29-year-old, but European giants Barcelona appear to be out of the race due to their financial issues holding them back, and both English clubs have now been told they need to hurry.

United supporters would surely jump at the chance to have Rabiot in their ranks, not least because of Casemiro's woes, gifting Liverpool two goals in their aforementioned 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford last Sunday. The Frenchman is still at peak age, and should remain that way for the foreseeable future, and the Red Devils have the funds to offer him big wages, which he is likely to demand after earning £162,000 per week at Juve.

A silky footballer who can shine in a deep role or as a box-to-box figure, Rabiot would strengthen Ten Hag's options in the middle of the park significantly, also helping Ugarte to ease into his new surroundings and not have too much pressure on his young shoulders.

Former Juve great David Trezeguet has described the midfielder as a "world class" player, which is big praise, while ex-France colleague Hugo Lloris once said of him: "Technically he's a very elegant player and he really can help us go far."

Some may point to the fact that Rabiot turns 30 next year and not see him as a long-term acquisition, but with Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo exciting young options, he could be the ideal foil for them, also providing more legs than the increasingly problematic Casemiro.