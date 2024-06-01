With plenty fo work needed this summer, Manchester United have reportedly turned their attention towards Scotland and potentially sealing a deal for a future star.

Man Utd transfer news

Even though Erik ten Hag's future is still in doubt, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Manchester United have still pushed on in the transfer market as they look to finally put an end to an era to forget at Old Trafford. This has already seen several transfer links emerge too, including for the likes of Antonio Silva and Ousmane Diomande in the hope of replacing the departing Raphael Varane.

The Frenchman confirmed his exit at the end of the season, before finishing in style by winning the FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City. Now in search of a replacement, it's no surprise that United have focused their search on younger players rather than those more experienced, given that Harry Maguire is 31 years old and Jonny Evans is 36 years old, highlighting the need for a defensive revamp at Old Trafford. But it's not just the defence getting a fresh coat of paint.

According to the Daily Record, Manchester United are considering a move to sign Daniel Kelly from Celtic in a package that would cost close to £1m this summer. The teenager is yet to agree a new deal with the Bhoys, with Premier League clubs reportedly willing to offer Kelly a higher £9,000-a-week deal (£468k per year), whilst paying a £490k training compensation to Celtic.

With the Scottish champions unwilling to match the financial power of United and Tottenham Hotspur, but Kelly keen to stay put at his boyhood club, the young Scot finds himself at a difficult crossroads. Outside of the Premier League, Bologna, Bayer Leverkusen and Cesc Fabregas' Como are also reportedly interested too, creating quite the race for Kelly's signature into the final six months of his Celtic contract.

"Incredible" Kelly represents wise Man Utd plan

It's been easy to take aim at manchester United's recent transfer history, which has seen big names arrive past their best before watching a predictable drop-off take place. Old Trafford saw that drop-off happen with Casemiro this season and arguably saw it happen to Cristiano Ronaldo in the season prior, before he left for Saudi Arabia. It's the type of transfer failure that Ratcliffe plans on ending it seems, with targeting Kelly a part of that.

The young midfielder earned the praise of Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers this season, as he made a total of six first-team appearances in which he even managed one goal.

Rodgers told CelticTV, via 67hailhail: “Brilliant for young Daniel Kelly. It’s so nice when you get a homegrown player. The young kid has been here since he was eight years of age. I’ve seen him in preseason and I really like what he has.

“He’s got good physicality. He’s got an incredible attitude for a young player, and it was just about timing for him and to give the chance. A great time for him to come in and a really good goal.”